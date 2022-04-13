New York Auto Show 2022: Kia Telluride Facelift Breaks Cover

Kia's 3-row SUV - the Telluride - is now in the middle of its life cycle, and Kia has unsurprisingly decided to give it a facelift 3 years after its launch. The full-sized SUV gets a design refresh both on the exterior and interior, a host of new features, and 2 new variants too. Kia said that 75 per cent of all the Telluride customers are new to the Kia family, and the Korean carmaker aims to draw in more buyers with this update.

The Telluride has an upright and imposing stance.

Building on the current design, the 2023 Telluride retains its signature upright stance, both at the front and the rear. While the overall design isn't changed, there are subtle tweaks giving it a better appeal. The SUV gets revised LED headlamps and tail lamps as standard, redesigned bumpers and skirts, and new wheel designs for every trim. There are also 3 new exterior colours, and 2 new variants, X-Line and X-Pro.

The Telluride gets a redesigned rear end with new LED tail lamps, while retaining its original design language.

The X-Line and X-Pro not only offer cosmetic upgrades, but also technical differences to the other variants. Both the variants get additional 10 mm ground clearance increasing its offroad capabilities, and giving the car better approach and departure angles. The variants also get upgraded traction control systems, and dedicated tow modes, with towing capacity of 5,000 lbs (2,268 kgs) for the standard trims and 5,500 lbs (2,495 kgs) for the X-Pro trim. The X-Line variant is equipped with 20" alloy wheels, body-coloured door handles, a different grille, and 'X-Line' branding on both exterior and interior. The X-Pro on the other hand has 18" black alloy wheels with all-terrain tyres and 'X-Pro' branding, along with a 110-volt inverter outlet in the cargo area.

The 'X-Pro' variant gets 18" black wheels and all-terrain tyres.

Inside the car, the Telluride gets redesigned interior, with dual 12.3 inch screens on the dash. The car still retains the physical buttons for things like the climate control and music system which is a welcome sight. The SUV also gets a host of new features, including in-vehicle hotspot, optional full display mirror, 'smart power' tail liftgate with an auto close function, connected car tech, 2 USB charging ports in each row, upgraded 10-inch head-up display, and Digital Key, which allows you to use your iPhone, Apple watch, or Samsung Galaxy smartphone to unlock and drive the car, and even allow access to someone else whilst being away from the car.

The Telluride gets a host of new tech features including dual 12.3 inch screens

The 2023 Telluride also gets a long list of safety features like improved Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including speed limit assist and forward collision avoidance. The system can also manage speed into the corners, help in centering the lanes, or safely change lanes. The SUV is also equipped with new Downhill Brake Control (DBC), to help descend on steep roads. The 2023 Telluride will go on sale with the same 3.8-litre V6 GDI engine producing 287 bhp mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.