Next Generation Maruti Suzuki Swift Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch In 2024

The fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to launch in India in 2024 and the latest spy shots show more details on the upcoming offering.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

    The next-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift has been caught testing in India, weeks after the new generation model made its global debut. The new-gen Swift gets comprehensive upgrades including evolutionary styling and updated powertrain, which should keep the hatchback popular in the market. 
     

    The latest video of the test mule reveals the rear profile on the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. The silhouette looks identical to the current model but the design will see updates to the rear including a new bumper and redesigned taillights with a signature C motif. The overall design will be evolutionary so the front styling will see improvements with a new grille, redesigned headlamps and a new bumper. 
     

     

    Also Read: New Suzuki Swift Concept Revealed; Public Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2023
     

    The cabin is expected to get more notable upgrades on the new-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift as seen on the prototype at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Expect most of the elements to be carried over in India including the new three-spoke steering wheel with a flat bottom. It will also get a floating touchscreen infotainment system, while the AC controls have been borrowed from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The model in Japan was showcased with a black and white interior and it’ll be interesting to see if Maruti brings the same to the Indian market. 
     

     

    On the feature front, the new-gen Swift is expected to get a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. It is also likely to get wireless charging, cruise control, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, a 360-degree camera and more. Globally, the new Swift also comes with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in line with the mandate in developed markets but the feature could be given a skip for India. Maruti is expected to bring six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and reverse camera with parking sensors to the popular seller. 

    Also Read: 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
     

    The new Maruti Swift also bid adieu to the 1.2-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol motor in favour of the new 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine in global markets. The new unit is expected to churn out around 88 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque and will be paired with manual and automatic transmission options. 

     

    The new-generation Swift will compete against the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Punch, and Citroen C3 in the segment. 
     

