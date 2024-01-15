Login

Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director

Saurabh Vatsa has previously held leadership positions at Stellantis and General Motors.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 15, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Nissan appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director effective immediately
  • Vatsa is the former Citroen India brand head
  • Before Stellantis, Vatsa contributed over two decades of service to General Motors

Nissan Motor India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as its Deputy Managing Director. Vatsa, a graduate of Delhi University with an MBA from the International Management Institute, most recently held a leadership role at Stellantis, where he played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the Citroen brand in India. Before his tenure at Stellantis, Vatsa was associated with General Motors (GM), with responsibilities including extended roles in South Korea.

 

Vatsa was previously associated with Citroen since its inception in India. 

 

Reporting directly to Nissan India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, Vatsa will play a crucial part in executing the ongoing transformation roadmap for Nissan in India. This appointment aligns with the company's preparation to fulfil the Mid-Term Plan (MTP), which includes introducing a lineup of electrified vehicles by 2030.

 

Also Read: Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO

 

Speaking on the appointment, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “We are excited to onboard Saurabh at Nissan Motor India as Deputy Managing Director at this crucial juncture for the company as we head into 2024. His appointment underpins our commitment to invest USD 600 million (5300 crores of INR) in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan. We are certain that the next phase of growth for Nissan is going to be exciting for all of us as we build on the success of the Nissan Magnite.”

# Nissan Motor India# Nissan India# Saurabh Vatsa
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Nissan Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
Updated Mahindra XUV700 Launched: Top Variant Gets Seat Ventilation, Captain Seats
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18870 second ago

The SUV gains new features with this update and can now be had in a new Napoli Black colour scheme

Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
Volvo Cars India Hikes Prices Of Petrol Vehicle Range By 2 Per Cent
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18714 second ago

The electric vehicle offerings from Volvo have not been subjected to a price hike for now

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Here's What To Expect
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-2058 second ago

Hyundai has gradually revealed most of the details on the facelifted Creta ahead of its price launch, and we expect it to be in the price range of Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
New Jawa 350 Launched In India At Rs 2.14 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

33 minutes ago

Jawa Yezdi has updated the motorcycle with a new chassis, larger motor, and more

New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The sole spy image shows a model that shares a similar glasshouse to the Hyundai Casper SUV on sale abroad.

2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
2024 Detroit Auto Show Cancelled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The organisers issued a statement confirming the development while also announcing the show's return in January 2025, putting it back on the same schedule as before

Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
Citroen C3 Aircross Automatic To Launch On January 29
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The SUV is also expected to gain a range of new connectivity features and will be offered with the same powertrain as before

Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
Formula E Could Return To India In 2025 With A New Venue, Says Co-Founder Alberto Longo
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Alberto Longo confirmed that Hyderabad won't be returning as a venue for the next few years, while other cities have expressed interest to host the race as early as 2025

Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
Tokyo Auto Salon 2024: Limited Edition Lexus RZ 450e F Sport Performance Unveiled
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

With only 100 units available, interested buyers have to enter in a lottery for which applications are accepted from Jan 12th to Feb 19th

Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
Raptee Energy Showcases Electric Motorcycle Concept With 150 Km Range, Transparent Panels
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Raptee's first electric motorcycle was unveiled at the Global Investors Meet in Chennai and will be launched in April this year

Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Nissan aids flood-affected Tamil Nadu customers with free towing, insurance support, and workshop discounts

Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
c&b icon By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Nissan sent us the Magnite CVT for long-term duties and here’s how it has performed so far

Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
Renault Reduces Voting Rights In Nissan As New Agreement Comes Into Force
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The carmakers announced the new Alliance Agreement has come into force with effect from November 8, 2023.

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Prices Leaked Online Before India Launch
c&b icon By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The leaked image suggests that the 2020 Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV will be priced in India from Rs. 5.5 lakh and will go up to Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV Makes Global Debut In India
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Nissan Magnite comes into a crowded segment which has some really strong contenders. As first impressions go the car comes across as a feature rich, practical package.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved