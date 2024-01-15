Nissan Motor India Appoints Saurabh Vatsa As Deputy Managing Director

Nissan Motor India has appointed Saurabh Vatsa as its Deputy Managing Director. Vatsa, a graduate of Delhi University with an MBA from the International Management Institute, most recently held a leadership role at Stellantis, where he played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the Citroen brand in India. Before his tenure at Stellantis, Vatsa was associated with General Motors (GM), with responsibilities including extended roles in South Korea.

Vatsa was previously associated with Citroen since its inception in India.

Reporting directly to Nissan India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava, Vatsa will play a crucial part in executing the ongoing transformation roadmap for Nissan in India. This appointment aligns with the company's preparation to fulfil the Mid-Term Plan (MTP), which includes introducing a lineup of electrified vehicles by 2030.

Speaking on the appointment, Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations, said, “We are excited to onboard Saurabh at Nissan Motor India as Deputy Managing Director at this crucial juncture for the company as we head into 2024. His appointment underpins our commitment to invest USD 600 million (5300 crores of INR) in India as part of the Alliance and introduce more products for the Indian consumer as part of the transformation plan. We are certain that the next phase of growth for Nissan is going to be exciting for all of us as we build on the success of the Nissan Magnite.”