Kia India Appoints Gwanggu Lee As New MD And CEO
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 2, 2024
- Kia India announces Gwanggu Lee as its new MD and CEO
- Lee previously served as the president of Kia Mexico
- Kia expected to launch 3 models in India in 2024
Kia India has announced Gwanggu Lee as its new Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. Lee will be replacing Kook Hyun Shim and Tae-Jin Park to become the third Managing Director and CEO of Kia India. Park, former MD and CEO of Kia India, is retiring after his 36-year journey with Kia Corporation and four years with Kia India.
Lee has 30 years of experience in the automotive sector and has held leadership positions in various capacities in both developed and developing economies, including roles in the US, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Kia headquarters in Central and South America, and Kia Europe headquarters in Germany. He recently served as President at Kia Mexico, where he played a pivotal role in the company's substantial growth and establishment as a production and export hub.
Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Gwanggu Lee, MD, and CEO – Kia India, said, “I am very excited to assume this responsibility as Kia India has become one of the most loved and trusted brands in just 4 years. With two segment-breaking updates – the new Seltos and the new Sonet and a host of more innovative products on the way, Kia India is surely on the right path to sustainable business growth. It's a privilege to lead a team that has set industry benchmarks, and I will be contributing towards achieving many more as one team. My vision is to unlock the next phase of growth through inspiring Kia brand experiences, thereby creating more value and long-lasting impact for our customers, partners, and employees alike.”
Kia is gearing up to launch the facelifted Sonet subcompact SUV, followed by the all-electric EV9 SUV and the new-generation Carnival MPV later this year.
Latest News
Related Articles
