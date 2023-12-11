Login

Ola Electric Registers Rs 2,782 Crore Of Revenue In Financial Year 2023

The company witnessed a substantial 510 per cent increase in revenue from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on December 11, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Ola Electric recorded Rs 2,782 crore of revenue in FY23.
  • The company expanded its product portfolio during this period.
  • Registered its highest ever monthly sales in November 2023.

Ola Electric has reported consolidated financial results for the fiscal year 2023, revealing a substantial surge in total revenue, reaching Rs 2,782 crore. This marks a 510 per cent increase from Rs 456 crore recorded in FY2022.  Additionally, the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) profit/loss has shown improvement for the brand, progressing from 157 per cent in FY2022 to 43 per cent in FY2023.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Changes Its Name Ahead Of IPO Filing

 

Ola Electric recorded Rs 2,782 crore of revenue in FY23.

 

The company has been steering initiatives to fortify growth and profitability, such as expanding its product portfolio with the introduction of new scooters under the Generation 2 platform. The company currently sells the S1 Pro (2nd Generation), S1 Air, and S1 X in three variants: S1 X+, S1 X (3 kWh), and S1 X (2 kWh). Moreover, the brand recently commenced deliveries of the S1 X+ electric scooter.

 

Also Read: Ola Electric Raises Rs 3,200 Crore To Scale Up EV Business

 

Ola has also expanded its sales and service network, which now includes 935 experience centres and 392 service centres as of October 31, 2023. Furthermore, the company has focused on enhancing its research and development operations, operationalising facilities in India and the UK, and inaugurating the Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru.

Ola Electric registered its highest-ever monthly sales in November 2023.

 

Ola Electric has consistently dominated the electric two-wheeler category for over five quarters, securing approximately 35 per cent of the market share in November. With its monthly and year-over-year growth, the company posted its highest-ever monthly sales, registering 30,000 units in November 2023.

 

Also Read: Ola S1 X+ Prices Slashed By Rs 20,000 For A Limited Period; Deliveries To Commence Next Week

