Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison

In India, the newly launched Royal Enfield Meteor 350 competes with the likes of Honda H'Ness CB 350, the Jawa, Jawa Forty-Two and the Benelli Imperiale 400.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been priced in India at Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 1.90 lakh expand View Photos
Highlights

  • The Meteor 350 and H'Ness CB350 both get Bluetooth & navigation functions
  • The Benelli Imperiale 400 is the most expensive at Rs. 1.99 lakh
  • The Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two are the cheapest of the lot

The long-anticipated Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle has finally gone on sale in India. A replacement for the popular Thunderbird 350, the new Meteor 350 is built on a new platform and it comes with several modern features that you'll see on a Royal Enfield motorcycle, for the first time. Features like Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, tubeless tyres and a few others, which make the new Meteor 350 that much more capable to take on the competition. So, does that mean it becomes more expensive as well? Well, let us do a quick price comparison and find out.

rsgdhg2

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 comes in 3 variants Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova, and are priced from ₹ 1.75 lakh, to ₹ 190 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

Now the new Royal Enfield is offered in three variants - Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova, all three are priced at ₹ 1.75 lakh, ₹ 1.81 lakh and ₹ 190 lakh (all ex-showroom, India) respectively. The recently launched Honda H'Ness CB 350, on the other hand, is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro, which are priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh and ₹ 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively. At the same time, the Benelli Imperiale 400 is offered in only one variant, which is priced at ₹ 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

102lphmg

The Honda H'Ness CB 350 is offered in two variants - DLX and DLX Pro, and gets better connectivity features

Newsbeep
Model Base Variant Mid Variant Top Variant
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 ₹ 1.75 lakh* (BT & Nav) ₹ 1.81 lakh* (BT & Nav) ₹ 1.90 lakh* (BT & Nav)
Honda H'Ness CB 350 ₹ 1.85 lakh ₹ 1.90 lakh* (BT & Nav)
Benelli Imperiale 400 ₹ 1.99 lakh
Jawa ₹ 1.74 lakh (non-ABS) ₹ 1.83 lakh (ABS)
Jawa Forty-Two ₹ 1.65 lakh (non-ABS) ₹ 1.74 lakh (ABS)

(*Variants with Bluetooth Connectivity and Navigation)

7oinske4

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is offered in only one variant, which is the most expensive at ₹ 1.99 lakh

As for Jawa, the company offers two models in this segment, the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two, and the dual-channel ABS versions of both bikes are priced at ₹ 1.83 lakh and ₹ 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. Now, the company also offers single-channel ABS models which are slightly cheaper at ₹ 1.74 lakh and ₹ 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. However, the rest of the rival bikes all offer dual-channel ABS as standard.

o23ah5ng

The Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two gets cheaper single-channel ABS variants that undercut all other bikes

So, while the Jawa and Jawa Forty-Two marginally undercuts the new Royal Enfield Meteor 350, the latter certainly offers more value on paper based on its features. The H'Ness CB 350 with its Honda Smartphone Voice Activated System offers more connectivity features than the Meteor 350's Tripper Navigation, but Honda only offers it with the top-spec model, while Royal Enfield offers its system as standard. So, purely based on pricing, the new Meteor 350 certainly offers more value and variations as well.

We will soon test all these bikes in real-world conditions to know which one is the best modern classic in this segment. So, keep watching this space for our comparison review.

