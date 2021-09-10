Sales Of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Crosses The Three Lakh Milestone

Maruti Suzuki reports that the total sales of the Ciaz sedan have crossed the three lakh milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was launched in 2014 and it becomes the fastest model in its segment to achieve the landmark. The Ciaz is offered only with a 1.5-litre petrol engine which makes 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm against 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed torque converter automatic unit. Prices for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz start at Rs. 8.72 lakh and go up to Rs. 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "Since its launch in 2014, Ciaz has redefined the segment with its class leading space, design and sophistication & has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. The milestone of 3 Lakh sales demonstrates customer's faith and confidence in the brand".

Recently, Maruti Suzuki issued a massive recall for petrol models of the Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and XL6 vehicles. According to the company's regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 181,754 units, manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020, are said to be affected. The carmaker has said that the recall is for the inspection and replacement of the vehicle's motor generator unit, which may have a potential safety defect. The company further stated that the inspection and replacement will be done free of cost.