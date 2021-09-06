Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices By 1.9 Per Cent On Select Models

Last month Maruti Suzuki had announced increasing ex-showroom prices across its model range from September 2021, but now the carmaker has decided to increase prices only on select models. Maruti Suzuki has increased prices by 1.9 per cent on select models effective September 6, 2021. The company has cited rise in input costs as the reason for the imminent price hike. The increase was already expected as earlier in June 2021 Maruti Suzuki had already announced that it will be increasing prices in the second-quarter (Q2) of FY 2021-22.

Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its CNG range earlier.

Earlier in an official statement the company had said, "With reference to our earlier communications with respect to price increase, we wish to inform you that over the past year the cost of Company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative to pass on some impact of the additional cost to the customers through a price rise. The price rise has been planned across models in September 2021."

Maruti Suzuki Swift had also received a price hike earlier.

Prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and its entire CNG model line-up were already increased at the beginning of the quarter. The carmaker had increased prices by up to Rs. 15,000, depending on model and variant and had announced that it will increase the price of other petrol models soon. This is the third time Maruti Suzuki will be increasing prices of its model range. Earlier in January 2021, the company had increased prices for select models by up to Rs. 34,000, and once again in April 2021 citing rise in input costs as the reason.