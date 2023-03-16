  • Home
  • News
  • Silk-FAW Drops Plan To Build Italian Plant For Electric Sports Cars

Silk-FAW Drops Plan To Build Italian Plant For Electric Sports Cars

The facility was part of a wider plan to invest more than a 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to build electric cars in Italy under the Hongqi brand.
authorBy Reuters
16-Mar-23 10:53 AM IST
Silk-FAW

The Silk-FAW start-up comprising U.S. automotive engineering and design company Silk EV and Chinese automaker FAW has abandoned plans to build a production plant in Italy, according to a local government document reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Silk-FAW signed an agreement in 2021 with local authorities in the northern Emilia-Romagna region to build a production facility and research centre in the city of Reggio Emilia, in an area known as Italy's "Motor Valley" - home to brands including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maserati and Ducati.

The facility was part of a wider plan to invest more than a 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) to build electric cars in Italy under the Hongqi brand.

Silk-FAW sent a letter last month to the Emilia-Romagna authorities to inform them of its intention to withdraw from the accord, the document seen by Reuters shows.

The document includes acknowledgement by the Emilia-Romagna region of Silk-FAW's decision.

Silk-FAW did not respond to a request for comment via the company's website. The company does not provide contact details for an official spokesperson.

The business has showcased prototypes and had initially expected to start car production at the beginning of this year, but the company has not yet bought the land to build the site.

Two sources close to the matter said Italian prosecutors were investigating the Silk-FAW project.

Tax police visited the offices of Italian procurement agency Invitalia last week to collect documents on an application by Silk-FAW for 38 million euros in public funding to build the Reggio Emilia plant, the sources said.

Silk-FAW did not respond to a separate request for comment on the matter via the company's website.

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

 

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Emilio Parodi; Editing by Keith Weir and David Goodman)

Related Articles
Silk-FAW Confirms Plan To Build Electric Sports Cars In Italy
Silk-FAW Confirms Plan To Build Electric Sports Cars In Italy
8 months ago
Silk-FAW Confirms Plan To Build Electric Sports Cars In Italy
Silk-FAW Confirms Plan To Build Electric Sports Cars In Italy
8 months ago
Italian Region Wants Answers From Silk-FAW Over Electric Sports Car Plan
Italian Region Wants Answers From Silk-FAW Over Electric Sports Car Plan
8 months ago
Volkswagen China Shuts Two Plants In Tianjin Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks
Volkswagen China Shuts Two Plants In Tianjin Due To COVID-19 Outbreaks
1 year ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2017 Mahindra Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Mahindra
Scorpio S4 PLUS 1.99 Litre
  • 13,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
10.80 LakhEMI starts @ ₹24,188
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2015 Honda City VX CVT Petrol
2015 Honda
City VX CVT Petrol
  • 77,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.8
10
7.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Defence Colony, New Delhi
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Alpha Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Maruti Suzuki
Baleno Alpha Petrol
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
9.50 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner
Used Cars by lifestyle
line