Tata Aeris: 8 Features That Are First In Its Segment

After nearly a month of teasers, Tata Motors has finally launched the Aeris as the successor to the long-running Tigor. The sub-4-metre sedan takes on established rivals such as the Honda Amaze, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura, but Tata is looking to differentiate it with a host of features that are not offered by its competitors. Here’s a look at the eight segment-first features available with the Aeris.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launched As Tigor Successor; Prices Start At Rs 5.29 Lakh

1. 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The Aeris gets the largest touchscreen infotainment system in the segment, measuring 10.25 inches. The Honda Amaze gets an 8-inch unit, while the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Hyundai Aura get 9-inch and 8-inch screens, respectively. It is offered from the Creative trim onwards.

2. Ventilated Front Seats

The Aeris is the first car in the segment to get ventilated front seats. The feature is available on the top-spec Accomplished trim, which starts at Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Blind View Monitor

The Aeris gets Blind View Monitor functionality for both ORVMs, making it the first car in the segment to offer the feature on both sides. The Honda Amaze gets a similar feature, but only for the right-side view. On the Aeris, it is available from the Creative trim onwards.

4. Dashcam Recorder

The Aeris gets an integrated dashcam recorder that can record views from the front, rear, left and right sides of the car. It is available on the top-spec Accomplished trim.

Also Read: Tata Aeris Launch Highlights: Prices, Exterior, Interior, Specifications

5. Leatherette Seats

Another segment-first feature is leatherette upholstery, along with a leatherette armrest with a soft-touch finish. This is offered on the Accomplished trim.

6. Infinity LED Connected Taillamps

The Aeris gets connected LED taillamps, which Tata calls Infinity LED Connected Taillamps. They are offered from the Creative trim onwards, with prices starting at Rs 7.49 lakh.

7. Digital Floating Instrument Cluster

Tata calls the Aeris’ instrument cluster an ‘Island’ cluster, with the digital display positioned separately from the infotainment screen. The 5-inch digital cluster is offered from the entry-level Smart trim, priced from Rs 5.29 lakh.

8. Dual Smartphone Deck

Lastly, the Aeris gets a dual smartphone deck on the centre console. One section works as a phone holder, while the other houses a wireless charging pad. It is available on the top-spec Accomplished trim.

Tata Aeris Variant-Wise Ex-Showroom Prices: