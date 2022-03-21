Tata Altroz DCA Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 8.10 Lakh

  • Home
The Tata Altroz DCA is offered with a new 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox only with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine.
authorBy car&bike Team
21-Mar-22 12:41 PM IST
Highlights
  • Tata Altroz receives automatic transmission.
  • Only the 1.2-litre petrol gets the new transmission unit.
  • Tata Altroz DCA also receives a new Opera Blue colour scheme.

After years of back & forth, Tata Motors finally introduced the Tata Altroz with the dual-clutch transmission (DCT), as the Tata Altroz DCA is launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Tata Altroz DCA will be mated with the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and will be available in the four variants – XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. Additionally, the new Tata Altroz DCA variant will also receive a new Opera Blue colour scheme, along with Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White, Harbour Blue, as well as the Dark range.

The Tata Altroz DCA variant will receive a new Opera Blue colour scheme.

Variant Price (ex-showroom, India)
Altroz XM+ DCA Rs. 8.10 Lakh
Altroz XT DCA Rs. 8.60 Lakh
Altroz XT #Dark DCA Rs. 9.06 Lakh
Altroz XZ DCA Rs. 9.10 Lakh
Altroz XZ(O) DCA Rs. 9.22 Lakh
Altroz XZ+ DCA Rs. 9.60 Lakh
Altroz XZ+ #Dark DCA Rs. 9.90 Lakh

Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Said, “We are elated to launch the much-awaited Altroz DCA, equipped with a world-class automatic transmission, designed for the Indian customers. Since the commencement of bookings for the Altroz DCA, we are witnessing an encouraging number of queries. The Altroz DCA with its segment-first features will certainly captivate the minds of prospective buyers and provide a seamless driving experience.”

The Tata Altroz DCA is offered with a new 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox only with the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 86 bhp @6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque @3,300 rpm. The 5-speed manual counterpart replicates the same power figures. However, the DCA variant is heavier by almost 20 kg over the manual sibling. Tata says the new DCA gearbox is tuned specifically for the Indian roads and climatic conditions, with active cooling technology and machine learning as well as shift-by-wire technology.

The Tata Altroz DCA will get Auto Park Lock, a new safety feature, that automatically engages the park mode while exiting the car, even if the driver forgets to do so.

Apart from the identical features found on the XM+, XT, XZ, XZ(O), and XZ+ trims, the Altroz DCA will get Auto Park Lock, a new safety feature, that automatically engages the park mode while exiting the car, even if the driver forgets to do so. Other standard features include a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7.0-inch part-digital instrument cluster, keyless entry with push-button start-stop, automatic climate control, iRA rain-sensing wipers, and leatherette upholstery to name a few.

