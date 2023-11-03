Login

Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar

This achievement comes as part of a significant order aimed at supplying, maintaining, and operating 100 electric buses in both Srinagar and Jammu, respectively.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Nov-23 03:12 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • This project is set to run for a period of 12 years
  • The buses are equipped with advanced safety features
  • Tata Motors has previously supplied over 1,000 electric buses to various cities in India

Tata Motors has successfully delivered the first batch of Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Srinagar Smart City Limited. This achievement is part of an order to supply, maintain, and operate 100 electric buses each in Srinagar and Jammu. This project is set to run for a period of 12 years, specifically for the Smart City initiatives in Jammu and Srinagar.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Delivers Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses To Indian Oil

 

This partnership is a collaborative effort, driven by the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, with the primary goal of establishing a sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation network in Srinagar. The electric buses are designed with a zero-emission focus, utilising technology and advanced battery systems.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors and BMTC Flags Off Prototype Smart E-Bus In Bengaluru

 

The Tata Ultra EV electric buses offer a host of features aimed at providing a convenient and safe travel experience. These features include easy boarding, comfortable seating, and a driver-friendly design. Furthermore, the buses are equipped with advanced safety features like electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), and a panic button, emphasising passenger comfort and security.

 

The fleet of e-buses was flagged off by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant General of J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of J&K, Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar, Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary of H&UDD, J&K, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and Chairman of Srinagar Smart City, Prasanna Ramaswamy, Administrative Secretary of the Transport Department, J&K, Athar Aamir Khan, IAS, Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, along with representatives from the Government of J&K, Municipal Corporation of Srinagar, and Tata Motors.

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Receives Order For 50 Magna Buses From Vijayanand Travels

 

Commenting on the occasion, Athar Aamir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd, said, "The Srinagar Electric Bus Project is part of our integrated sustainable urban mobility of the city. This is the first time such a massive transformation in public transport is happening in Srinagar. This will help decongest the city and make reliable, affordable, and comfortable public transport available to our citizens.”

 

Tata Motors has previously supplied over 1,000 electric buses to various cities in India. These buses have collectively covered more than 9.6 crore km, with an impressive uptime of over 95%. The Tata Ultra EV stands out with its full-electric drivetrain, optimising energy consumption and subsequently reducing energy usage and operational costs.

# Tata Motors# Tata Motors EV Buses# Tata Motors Ultra EV air conditioned buses# Tata Motors Srinagar Smart City# Srinagar Smart City# Electric Mobiity# Electric Buses# Tata EV Buses
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Hyundai Creta
8.6
0
10
2022 Hyundai Creta
26,215 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 16.75 L
₹ 37,514/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Tata Models

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon

₹ 8.1 - 15 Lakh

Tata Punch
Tata Punch

₹ 6 - 10.1 Lakh

Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz

₹ 6.6 - 10.74 Lakh

Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier

₹ 15.49 - 26.44 Lakh

Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV

₹ 8.69 - 12.04 Lakh

Tata Safari
Tata Safari

₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV

₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakh

Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago

₹ 5.6 - 8.11 Lakh

Tata Tigor
Tata Tigor

₹ 6.3 - 8.95 Lakh

Tata Tigor EV
Tata Tigor EV

₹ 12.49 - 13.75 Lakh

Tata Nexon EV Max
Tata Nexon EV Max

₹ 16.49 - 19.54 Lakh

Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 6.7 - 8.11 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
Delhi Transport Department Bans BS3 Petrol And BS4 Diesel Powered Vehicles Until Further Notice
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15902 second ago

The notice stated that anyone refusing to comply with this norm will be fined Rs 20,000.

Toyota Unveils All-New Crown in Japan; Launch Slated For November 13
Toyota Unveils All-New Crown in Japan; Launch Slated For November 13
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15047 second ago

The 2024 Crown Sedan, in its 16th generation now, debuts with a newly developed 2.5-litre multi-stage hybrid system

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Makes Global Debut
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5150 second ago

Just days after Ducati showcased its first production single-cylinder engine, the company now revealed the first motorcycle that will make use of the Superquadro Mono, the Hypermotard 698.

New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
New Skoda Superb Sedan Debuts With More Space, Sharper Focus On Tech
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

9 hours ago

The fourth generation of Skoda’s flagship sedan is also likely to make its way to India.

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Tata Motors Gets India’s First Auto PLI Certificate In 4W Goods Category For Ace EV
Tata Motors Gets India’s First Auto PLI Certificate In 4W Goods Category For Ace EV
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) presented the certificate to Tata Motors for the all-electric Ace EV.

Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
Tata Motors Awarded Rs 765.78 Crore Compensation in Singur Manufacturing Plant Dispute
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The plant was initially made for the production of Nano cars

Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
Tata Safari Automatic Prices Revealed: Top-Spec AT Priced At Rs 26.89 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh

Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
Tata Harrier Petrol, Safari Petrol Won’t Arrive Before 2025: Here’s Why
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved