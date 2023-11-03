Tata Motors Delivers First Batch Of Ultra EV Air Conditioned Buses To Srinagar

Tata Motors has successfully delivered the first batch of Ultra EV air-conditioned electric buses to Srinagar Smart City Limited. This achievement is part of an order to supply, maintain, and operate 100 electric buses each in Srinagar and Jammu. This project is set to run for a period of 12 years, specifically for the Smart City initiatives in Jammu and Srinagar.

This partnership is a collaborative effort, driven by the Housing and Urban Development Department of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir, with the primary goal of establishing a sustainable and eco-friendly public transportation network in Srinagar. The electric buses are designed with a zero-emission focus, utilising technology and advanced battery systems.

The Tata Ultra EV electric buses offer a host of features aimed at providing a convenient and safe travel experience. These features include easy boarding, comfortable seating, and a driver-friendly design. Furthermore, the buses are equipped with advanced safety features like electronic stability control, electronic brake distribution, air suspension, the Intelligent Transport System (ITS), and a panic button, emphasising passenger comfort and security.

The fleet of e-buses was flagged off by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant General of J&K, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary of J&K, Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar, Prashant Goyal, Principal Secretary of H&UDD, J&K, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir and Chairman of Srinagar Smart City, Prasanna Ramaswamy, Administrative Secretary of the Transport Department, J&K, Athar Aamir Khan, IAS, Commissioner of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, and CEO of Srinagar Smart City, along with representatives from the Government of J&K, Municipal Corporation of Srinagar, and Tata Motors.

Commenting on the occasion, Athar Aamir Khan, CEO, Srinagar Smart City Ltd, said, "The Srinagar Electric Bus Project is part of our integrated sustainable urban mobility of the city. This is the first time such a massive transformation in public transport is happening in Srinagar. This will help decongest the city and make reliable, affordable, and comfortable public transport available to our citizens.”

Tata Motors has previously supplied over 1,000 electric buses to various cities in India. These buses have collectively covered more than 9.6 crore km, with an impressive uptime of over 95%. The Tata Ultra EV stands out with its full-electric drivetrain, optimising energy consumption and subsequently reducing energy usage and operational costs.