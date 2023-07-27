Tata Motors Offers Discounts For Onam On Its Passenger Vehicles; Tigor EV Available With Highest Benefits

Tata Motors has announced consumer offers ahead of the auspicious Onam festival in Kerala. To celebrate the occasion, the company is offering benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on its range of cars and SUVs, including both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The Tiago and Tigor models offer benefits of up to Rs 50,000, while the Tigor EV is available with the highest benefit of Rs 80,000.

The Altroz comes with benefits of up to Rs 40,000, and the newly introduced Punch, Nexon, Nexon EV Prime, Harrier, and Safari are available with benefits ranging from Rs 24,000 to Rs 70,000.

Additionally, customers stand a chance to win assured gifts through scratch cards, and priority deliveries are being undertaken for Onam customers. Furthermore, buyers can avail 100 per cent on-road funding as well as a Buy Now, Pay Later scheme.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head of Marketing, Sales, and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, highlighted the advantages of electric vehicles, such as low operating costs, enjoyable driving experience, and zero emissions.