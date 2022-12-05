Tata Motors Take A Dig At Mahindra As Nexon EV Crosses 35,000 Unit Sales

Tata Motors recently announced that its popular Nexon EV has crossed the 35,000 unit sales mark. Tata Motors posted the achievement on its social media channels, while also taking a dig at the upcoming Mahindra XUV400. Tata Motors posted an image which read 35,000 is greater than OO, where the OO was written in the same font that Mahindra uses for the XUV400.

The soon-to-be-launched Mahindra XUV400 one ups the Nexon EV in almost all the fields, except on the feature front. Its longer in length, and has better specs than the Nexon EV, but it is not as feature packed as the Nexon EV. The Nexon EV has been the bestseller EV in India for a while, Mahindra aims to dethrone the SUV once the XUV400 is launched early next year.