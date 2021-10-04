Tata Punch Micro SUV: Variants Explained
- The Tata Punch will be launched in India on October 20, 2021
- The new Punch comes in 4 trims - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished & Creative
- The micro SUV is the second model to be built on the ALFA platform
Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Punch micro SUV in India, and the carmaker has confirmed that prices for the entry-level SUV will be announced on October 20, 2021. The home-grown has opened order books for the car with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, and customers can pre-book the SUV at an authorised dealership or online. The Punch will get a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, which will be paired to a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional AMT. It comes in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Do note, these variants are being referred 'Personas' by the carmaker. Here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the all-new Punch.
Tata Punch Pure Variant:
The base Pure variant will be available only with manual transmission. The carmaker offers a Rhythm customisation pack on the base variant, including a floating 4-inch infotainment unit, 4-speakers and steering audio controls. Here are the following features offered as standard on Pure:
Dual Airbags
ABS With EBD
RPAS
ISOFIX Provision
Central Locking With Key
IAC + ESS Technology
Brake Sway Control
Front Power Window
Tilt Steering
90-Degree Door Opening
Rear Flat Floor
LED Indicators
Black ODH
Humanity Chrome Line
Door, Wheel Arch & Sill Cladding
Tata Punch Adventure Variant:
Unlike the Pure variant, Tata Motors is offering Adventure in both manual and AMT versions. It also gets a Rhythm pack as a part of the customisation package including a 7-inch Harman infotainment unit, 2 tweeters, AA/ ACP and a Rear Camera. In addition to all the features offered on the Pure, the Adventure variant also adds:
Floating 4-inch Infotainment System
4-Speakers
Steering Mounted Control
USB Charging Port
ORVM With Electrical Adjustment
All Power Windows
Follow-me-home Headlamps
Anti-Glare IRVM
Central Remote Locking With Flip Key
Full Wheel Covers
Body Coloured ORVM, ODH
Tata Punch Accomplished Variant:
The Accomplished variant comes in both manual and AMT versions. As for customisation, the automaker is offering it with a Dazzle pack including 16-inch Diamond Cut alloys, LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, A-Pillar Black Tape. In addition to all features offered on the Adventure model, the Accomplished variant also gets:
Floating 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
4-Speakers & 2-Tweeters
Reverse Parking Camera
LED Tail Lamps
Front Fog Lamps
15-inch Hyper Style Wheels
Push Button Start/Stop
One-Touch-Down Door Window
Cruise Control
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Traction Pro (AMT Only)
Tata Punch Creative Variant:
The Creative variant of the micro SUV will come with a choice of manual & AMT. There's also an iRA pack available for customisation that brings the brand's iRA connected car technology. It also comes with the following features:
Projector Headlamps
LED DRLs
16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
7-inch TFT Instrument Cluster
Auto Headlamps
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto Folding ORVMs
Fully Automatic Temperature Control
Cooled Glove Box
Rear Wiper + Wash
Rear Defogger
Puddle Lamps
Rear Seat Arm Rest
Leather Steering & Gear Knob
