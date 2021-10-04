Tata Punch Micro SUV: Variants Explained

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the all-new Punch micro SUV in India, and the carmaker has confirmed that prices for the entry-level SUV will be announced on October 20, 2021. The home-grown has opened order books for the car with a token amount of Rs. 21,000, and customers can pre-book the SUV at an authorised dealership or online. The Punch will get a 1.2-litre Revotron engine, which will be paired to a 5-speed manual as standard along with an optional AMT. It comes in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. Do note, these variants are being referred 'Personas' by the carmaker. Here's a look at what each variant has to offer on the all-new Punch.

Also Read: Tata Punch Crash Tested; Gets 5-Star Safety Rating From Global NCAP

The Tata Punch is offered in a total of seven colour options.

Tata Punch Pure Variant:

The base Pure variant will be available only with manual transmission. The carmaker offers a Rhythm customisation pack on the base variant, including a floating 4-inch infotainment unit, 4-speakers and steering audio controls. Here are the following features offered as standard on Pure:

Dual Airbags

ABS With EBD

RPAS

ISOFIX Provision

Central Locking With Key

IAC + ESS Technology

Brake Sway Control

Front Power Window

Tilt Steering

90-Degree Door Opening

Rear Flat Floor

LED Indicators

Black ODH

Humanity Chrome Line

Door, Wheel Arch & Sill Cladding

Also Read: Tata Punch Unveil; Highlights

The new Tata Punch is powered by the company's tried and tested 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine

Tata Punch Adventure Variant:

Unlike the Pure variant, Tata Motors is offering Adventure in both manual and AMT versions. It also gets a Rhythm pack as a part of the customisation package including a 7-inch Harman infotainment unit, 2 tweeters, AA/ ACP and a Rear Camera. In addition to all the features offered on the Pure, the Adventure variant also adds:

Floating 4-inch Infotainment System

4-Speakers

Steering Mounted Control

USB Charging Port

ORVM With Electrical Adjustment

All Power Windows

Follow-me-home Headlamps

Anti-Glare IRVM

Central Remote Locking With Flip Key

Full Wheel Covers

Body Coloured ORVM, ODH

The Tata Punch comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the iRA connected car tech is an optional offering

Tata Punch Accomplished Variant:

The Accomplished variant comes in both manual and AMT versions. As for customisation, the automaker is offering it with a Dazzle pack including 16-inch Diamond Cut alloys, LED DRLs, Projector Headlamps, A-Pillar Black Tape. In addition to all features offered on the Adventure model, the Accomplished variant also gets:

Floating 7-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

4-Speakers & 2-Tweeters

Reverse Parking Camera

LED Tail Lamps

Front Fog Lamps

15-inch Hyper Style Wheels

Push Button Start/Stop

One-Touch-Down Door Window

Cruise Control

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Traction Pro (AMT Only)

The top-of-the-line 'Creative' variant gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Tata Punch Creative Variant:

The Creative variant of the micro SUV will come with a choice of manual & AMT. There's also an iRA pack available for customisation that brings the brand's iRA connected car technology. It also comes with the following features:

Projector Headlamps

LED DRLs

16-inch Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Roof Rails

7-inch TFT Instrument Cluster

Auto Headlamps

Rain Sensing Wipers

Auto Folding ORVMs

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Cooled Glove Box

Rear Wiper + Wash

Rear Defogger

Puddle Lamps

Rear Seat Arm Rest

Leather Steering & Gear Knob