Tata Punch Micro SUV Official Unveil Highlights: Features, Specifications, Launch Date, Images

Tata Punch, the all-new micro SUV from Tata Motors has made its official debut in India, and we have all the highlights from the unveiling event here. The new Punch will be positioned below the Tata Nexon, and it's based on the same ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture) platform as the Altroz premium hatchback. Tata Motors has begun accepting bookings for the new Tata Punch from today, for a token of Rs. 21,000. However, select Tata Motors dealers across Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai have already been accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming mini SUV. The SUV will be launched on October 20, 2021.

Tata Punch

The new Tata Punch micro SUV will be available in four trim options - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The carmaker is also expected to offer three mono-tone and six dual-tone colour options to choose from. On the outside, the Tata Punch will come with a range of premium features such as projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED taillamps and beefy bumper, underbody and side cladding, faux roof rails and sporty alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, it will get a dual-tone black and white paint scheme, a Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, automatic climate control, engine start-stop button, fabric upholstery, and more. The top-spec Create trim gets the iRA connected car tech as an option.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Unveiling Of The New Tata Punch Micro SUV: