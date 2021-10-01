Tata Punch: What To Expect

The Tata Punch is all set to be unveiled in India on October 4 while its prices are likely to be announced around the festive period. Tata Motors has been the automaker has been teasing the small SUV on its social media platforms for quite some time now and a production-ready test mule was recently spotted in a new dual-tone orange shade. In fact, variant details and colour options have been leaked online giving use some details of this upcoming compact SUV. Tata Motors has also confirmed that the Punch will be more than a jacked-up hatchback unlike its rivals and will have characteristics of an SUV. Here's what we expect from this new model.

Exterior & Platform

Upcoming Tata Punch Micro SUV's Rear looks very new and funky.

The new Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). It will be based on the brand's Impact 2.0 design language. It will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in the line-up. The production version has not deviated much from the concept and in terms of looks the new Tata Punch looks like the baby Safari, with its aggressive front end that features Tata's signature split lighting design. The black panel the houses the Tata logo also features a three tri-arrow pattern, flanked by the LED daytime time running lamps, while the main headlamp units are positioned below, which will come with projector lights. Most of the front section is heavily cladded and features a large tri-arrow design grille and large round foglamps. The cladding continues along the profile as well, covering the squared wheel arches and side underbody. The car also comes with sporty dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails, while the revealed model comes in a dual-tone paint job, featuring a blue base tone with a white roof and blacked-out pillars. Tata has not revealed the rear section of the car but based on the teaser and leaked photos, we know it will come with compact wraparound LED taillamps, a sculpted tailgate and a heavily cladded bumper.

Interior

Upcoming Tata Punch's will get dual-tone interiors.

Tata Punch will sport a minimalistic dashboard with a dual-tone black and white paint scheme. It will also get horizontal air-con vents with blue bezels and even the instrument cluster looks similar to what we saw in the Altroz. There are dedicated air-con vents for the rear passengers as well but it misses out on front central arm rest.

Features

New teaser confirms the Tata Punch will get Harman infotainment system.

The main highlight is the 7.0-inhc touchscreen infotainment system and Harmon tuned audio system which we have seen in a range on Tata cars, like the Tata Nexon and Altroz. The infotainment system is likely to be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We also expect the top-spec model to get the brand's iRA connected car tech. Previous teasers also give us a closer look at the AMT gear lever and just two-foot pedals, confirming that the Punch will get an AMT option. Other noticeable features include a digital-analogue instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control and power windows for the front passengers among others.

SUV Features

The Tata Punch is likely to get traction models and high ground clearance.

The Tata Punch is likely to get few segment-first features like traction modes (Sand, Rock, Mud), hill descent control and hill start assist among others, giving in more SUV credentials to handle treacherous terrain. That further will be complemented with higher ground clearance of approximately 185 mm and bigger 16-inch alloy wheels.

Engine

The upcoming Tata Punch will likely get the 1.2-litre engine option.

We expect the new Punch to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Altroz premium hatchback. The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. It is likely to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional AMT unit.