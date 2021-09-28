Tata Punch: 7 Things We Know So Far

Tata Motors will unveil the new Punch micro SUV in India next month on October 4, 2021. Prices for the Tata Punch is expected to go on sale around Diwali. Last month, the Indian carmaker christened it the Punch and dropped the first official image of the production model, giving us a first glimpse of the car. Moreover, the automaker has been teasing the small SUV on its social media platforms for quite some time now. A production-ready test mule was recently spotted donning a new dual-tone orange shade. In fact, variant details and colour options have been leaked online, confirming some of the important details ahead of its official debut. Here are the 7 things we know so far about the new Tata Punch.

Also Read: Tata Punch To Make Virtual Debut In India Next Month​

The upcoming Tata Punch was recently spotted in a new orange/black dual-tone colour