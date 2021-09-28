Tata Punch: 7 Things We Know So Far
- Tata Motors will unveil the Punch micro SUV next week
- The micro SUV is expected to go on sale in India this Diwali
- The Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA platform
Tata Motors will unveil the new Punch micro SUV in India next month on October 4, 2021. Prices for the Tata Punch is expected to go on sale around Diwali. Last month, the Indian carmaker christened it the Punch and dropped the first official image of the production model, giving us a first glimpse of the car. Moreover, the automaker has been teasing the small SUV on its social media platforms for quite some time now. A production-ready test mule was recently spotted donning a new dual-tone orange shade. In fact, variant details and colour options have been leaked online, confirming some of the important details ahead of its official debut. Here are the 7 things we know so far about the new Tata Punch.
- Based on the recently leaked document, we can say that Tata will offer the Punch micro SUV in three mono-tone colours and six dual-tone options. The single-tone colours will include - White, Grey and Bronze, while the dual-tone option includes - White/Black roof, Grey/Black roof, Orange/Black roof, Stonehenge/Black roof, Urban Bronze/Black roof and Blue/White roof. Do note, the dual-tone shades will be exclusive to the top-end variants of the Punch.
- Apart from the colours, the leaked documents also revealed variants of the Punch. The micro SUV will be available in four trim options - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.
- The new Tata Punch will be the first SUV to be built on the ALFA-ARC (Agile Light Flexible Advanced Architecture). It will be based on the brand's Impact 2.0 design language. It will be positioned below the Nexon subcompact SUV in the line-up. The production version has not deviated much from the concept, as the carmaker had previously confirmed that about 90 per cent of the styling elements would be retained.
- Visually, the new Punch mini SUV looks like a baby Safari with its aggressive front end sporting a signature split lighting design. The aesthetics are highlighted by a three tri-arrow pattern, flanked by the LED DRLs, while the headlamp unit is placed below, which will come with projector lights. It also gets wraparound LED taillights with tri-arrow patterns, high-set rear bumper, roof-mounted stop lamp, black cladding, raked windscreen, neatly sculpted tailgate with company branding and more.
- On the inside, the Tata Punch will sport a minimalistic dashboard with a dual-tone black and white paint scheme. The micro SUV will get horizontal air-con vents with bezels. The Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system will also come equipped on the Punch that looks similar to the one seen on the Altroz and the Nexon. The infotainment system is likely to be compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We also expect the top-spec model to get the brand's iRA connected car tech.
- As for features, the Punch will come equipped with a flat-bottom steering wheel, engine start-stop button, automatic climate control, power windows in the front, fabric upholstery with some grey pattern, electrically adjustable ORVMs and white silver accents on the door handle, digital-analogue instrument cluster, and more.
- The engine details are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the new Punch to come with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Altroz premium hatchback. The petrol mill is tuned to make 85 bhp and 113 Nm of power figures. It is likely to come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional AMT unit.
