  • Home
  • News
  • Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report

Tesla To Deliver Strong Q1 Retail Sales In China: Report

The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations.
authorBy Reuters
31-Mar-23 07:44 PM IST
null

Tesla is poised to report one of its best quarters in China, the latest retail sales data showed, after becoming the first electric vehicle maker in the country to cut prices in a bid to defend its market share.

The U.S. EV maker's retail sales in China totaled 106,915 units from Jan. 1 to March 19, or 1,371 units per day on average, according to data from China Merchants Bank International, which tracks car insurance registrations.

That was slightly higher than the 1,327 units it sold daily on average in the fourth quarter in China, when Tesla sold a total of 122,038 cars, its best quarter so far, the data showed.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bulwarked by its higher profits per car than other electric vehicle makers, the U.S. automaker slashed prices of its best-selling models by up to 13.5% in China in January, triggering a price war with BYD and several rivals following suit over the next two months.

Tesla's growth pace, however, is yet to catch up with BYD, which outsold Tesla by more than five times in the January-February period, with its wide range of offerings of electrified products in China.

The company is planning refreshed versions of Model 3 and Model Y in the next two years to tackle an ageing product mix that has hit its attractiveness to customers. It has also improved the suspension system in the Model Y made in China since January to make the ride smoother, an update Tesla fans lauded on social media.

The company had been focusing more on energy efficiency and practical features such as safety and storage space in its marketing in China to lure more pragmatic buyers.

Tesla's sales in the first two months accounted for 7.9% in China's fragmented sector of new energy cars including pure electric and plug-in hybrids, slightly up from 6.8% in the same period a year ago, according to Reuters calculations based on data from China Passenger Car Association.

Meanwhile, BYD extended its lead with a 41% market share, a big jump from 29% a year ago.

Related Articles
Vietnam's Be Group In Deal To Become Country's First Ride-Hailing Firm To Use EVs
Vietnam's Be Group In Deal To Become Country's First Ride-Hailing Firm To Use EVs
3 hours ago
Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk
Tesla's Next Generation Smaller Car To Operate Mostly Autonomously - Musk
3 hours ago
China's Meizu Unveils First Smartphones Since Deal With Geely Founder
China's Meizu Unveils First Smartphones Since Deal With Geely Founder
3 hours ago
Vestager Optimistic For US-EU Battery Minerals Deal Similar To Japan's
Vestager Optimistic For US-EU Battery Minerals Deal Similar To Japan's
3 hours ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2020 Kia Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
moneybagFinance up to 85%
2020 Kia
Seltos GTX Plus Petrol
  • 22,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.8
10
17.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹35,959
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Toyota Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Toyota
Fortuner 2.8 4X2 AT BS IV
  • 72,907 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
29.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹66,070
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Audi A4 30 TFSI Technology
2017 Audi
A4 30 TFSI Technology
  • 23,123 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.6
10
29.95 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Certified Cars Banner