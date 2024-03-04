Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

The Tiger Moment: A Great India Drive Through Kanha National Park in a Hyundai Exter AMT

We were in Tiger territory and immediately the cabin of the Exter seemed to be the safest place to be in
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The forest cover of Central India has been crucial to Tiger conservation in India.
  • We drive to highlight the work and the ability of Hyundai’s small SUV on this journey.
  • Also, we catch up with subject-matter expert, Latika Nath, aka Tiger Princess of India.

We reached our destination in darkness. An upcoming luxury resort on the outskirts of Kanha National Park called Hidden India. We were here for two reasons – first, to understand what Tiger conservation was all about and second, if lucky, spot a Tiger ourselves. Hidden India is literally hidden to many. A resort itself with its own mini wildlife ecosystem, we knew we were on the right path because we saw two spotted deer in between the bushes as the Hyundai Exter’s powerful headlamps pierced through the darkness. It also struck us that if the prey is around, so could the hunter! We were in Tiger territory and immediately the cabin of the Exter seemed to be the safest place to be in.

 

Also Read: Branded Content: Hyundai Exter and The Band of Future Stars of Indian Women’s Cricket

 

 

Great India Drive is an annual initiative by Hyundai Motor India that gives the few of us an opportunity to drive across our great country in search of stories of people and causes. This year’s topic was Tiger conservation in which India has been at the forefront. The Tiger would well have been extinct for this generation if it hadn’t been for India’s efforts which began more than half a century ago. With successive governments patronage and enthusiasm of individuals, we are now looking at a healthy population. So healthy that we may run out of forest cover soon.

 

The Nagpur-Kanha stretch is a mix of all kinds of highways. A Exter seems built for all.

 

The first rays of dawn filtered through the dense canopy of Hidden India, casting an ethereal glow around us. The air was alive with the symphony of the jungle - the calls of unseen birds and the rustling of leaves stirred by unseen creatures. While Hidden India is outside the buffer zone of Kanha National Park but for us city dwellers it felt as wild and abundant as a forest fit to be the abode of Tigers. 

 

Hidden India is also home to Latika Nath - wildlife expert, author and traveller she is hailed as the ‘Tiger Princess of India’ thanks to her work around wildlife conservation and tigers, especially. Her abode of tastefully done “tents”, which started off as a weekend home for her father but will soon house guests, reflected the passion for her work. The message of love for wildlife was clear through the artefacts and mementoes which struck a fine balance between sustainability and luxury.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta N Line India Launch Date Announced

 

Kanha has one of the highest densities of tiger and other wildlife population. Sitting inside a Exter made us feel safer.

 

Maintaining balance is something the Exter is quite adept at. It comes in a segment and price bracket that impacts and lives and lifestyle of a major chunk of car users in India. Important then to understand how it is as versatile as projected. And what better way to prove the mettle of an “SUV” than throw it into the throes of a jungle.

 

Nestled in the heart of India, Kanha National Park boasts a staggering 940 square kilometres of diverse landscapes. Established in 1955, this park boasts a population of almost 2,500 tigers, making it a global leader in tiger conservation. And one of the reasons why the numbers are high is because this place also has a healthy number of prey – paramount for the big cat’s existence. Kanha is a tapestry woven with 170 species of mammals, including the majestic gaurs, the elusive sloth bears, and the peppy spotted deer. This ecosystem extends to the skies, with over 200 species of birds, including the vibrant peacocks and the majestic hornbills.

 

Our adventure began at the crack of dawn, as I met Latika, a petite woman with eyes that sparkled with the wild spirit of the jungle. She exuded an infectious passion for tigers, a species she had dedicated her life to protecting. It all started for her when she first sighted a tiger thanks to her adventurous father as we discussed forest life over hot tea on a chilly December morning. “I grew up with the poster of a tiger on the wall. And when I first saw a tiger the love affair started.”

 

At Hidden India Resort with the Tiger Princess of India, Latika Nath, who gave us insights into the world of tiger conservation.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Crosses 1 Million Units Sales Milestone In India

 

But the more serious part of doing something about Tiger conservation happened because of some inspiration. “Dr HS Panwar who was the Director of Wildlife Institute of India said that no one had ever done a doctorate on tigers and will I be willing to take up that challenge” recalls Latika fondly. “The rest is history.”

 

While a lot has happened around Tiger conservation and their numbers have actually improved, especially in India, Latika feels the basic problems with being around big cats such as the Tiger is the same globally. “There are problems related to habitat, food, security, water…and that’s pretty much what happens across the planet. India is no different,” she reminds us.

Even the buffer zones of Kanha provide a great opportunity to spot tigers at Kanha.

 

In a bizarre turn of events, while the tiger population in India is on the rise, their reserved safe areas haven’t. “There is a large population of tigers that is spilling out of the protected zones and resulting in human-animal conflict,” she points. But the intensity of this problem depends on the geographies. As Kanha has a healthy wildlife count, big cats such as Tigers don’t have a problem with finding food inside the reserve. But this isn’t the case in some national reserves such as Sundarbans, where prey is difficult to find. So the tigers have to find alternatives and end up attacking domesticated animals and in rare cases, even humans. 

 

Also Read: Branded Content: Out Of Office With The Hyundai Exter

 

The shrinking forests has also indicated a bizarre character trait that Tigers are not known for – socialising. “So if you have a case where you have too many tigers and only limited space to live, then do they become more friendly? Because the cost of being solitary is too high as they have to fight everybody around them and everybody would get hurt.”

 

Speaking of which, for conservationists like herself, being around tigers is not without risk. “I have had tigers in all seriousness attack or mock attack or almost ready to kill you because we are too close to one of its cubs,” laughs Latika.

 

From 1973, when it became a tiger reserve, to today, Kanha has witnessed a 70% increase in its tiger population, a remarkable success story. This achievement is fuelled by a staff of over 500, who patrol the park, ensuring the safety of both wildlife and visitors. Kanha also collaborates with over 200 villages bordering the park. 

All sustainable movements are about striking the right balance, just like the Exter does between conservative and contemporary design.

 

As we delved deeper into the park, the landscape unfolded before us like a living tapestry. Lush green meadows gave way to towering sal forests, while sparkling streams meandered through the undergrowth. Spotting a tiger is a special moment. And Kanha, thanks to its healthy tiger population that spills into the buffer zones,   offers a good chance for visitors. Of course it has a lot to do with luck and the expertise of your guide who will be familiar with the usual paths of the tigers. 

 

And the moment you spot one, it leaves you spellbound. It is only later you realise the gravity of tiger conservation. These magnificent creatures are not just symbols of India's wilderness; they are barometers of the health of our planet. And individuals like Latika, with their unwavering dedication fighting tirelessly to protect them.

The trip to Kanha was an enlightening one, not only from learning about tiger conservation but also realising the potential of the Exter.

 

The Hyundai Exter AMT, which we took along, played a pivotal role in our journey. It allowed us to immerse ourselves in the wild, and to experience our tiger moment. Its capabilities mirrored the spirit of the Great India Drive - a celebration of exploration, discovery, and an unwavering human spirit.

Calendar-icon

Last Updated on March 26, 2024

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Great India Drive# tigers# Latika Nath# Travel# Drive# Cars# Feature# Cover Story# Travel
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Research More on Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

Starts at ₹ 6.13 - 10.28 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Exter Specifications
View Exter Features

Popular Hyundai Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
Learning The Art Of Off-Roading: Toyota Great 4x4 Expedition
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
BYD Rolls Out Its 7 Millionth New Energy Vehicle
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Bahrain’s Mumtalakat Takes Full Control Of McLaren
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
Hyundai Creta EV Spied Testing In South Korea
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?
2024 Hyundai Creta N Line MT First Drive: The Enthusiast's Creta?
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Hyundai Creta N Line Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 16.82 Lakh
Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hyundai Creta N Line Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Hyundai Creta N Line: Price Expectation
Hyundai Creta N Line: Price Expectation
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • The Tiger Moment: A Great India Drive Through Kanha National Park in a Hyundai Exter AMT
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved