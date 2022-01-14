Tokyo Auto Salon: Toyota Gazoo Racing Unveils GR GT3 Concept, GRMN Yaris

Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of the Japanese carmaker, showcased its range of new products, which includes the Toyota GR GT3 Concept, and the Toyota GRMN Yaris, now on display at the ongoing Tokyo Auto Salon 2022. While Toyota eyes entry into GT3 motorsport with the new Toyota GR GT3 concept, the Toyota GRMN Yaris receives an update for 2022 that makes it leaner, stiffer, and sharper. However, only 500 units will be built, and each one is destined only for the Japanese market. Both these models are on display at the world's biggest exhibitions of modified cars.

Toyota GR GT3 Concept

Let's talk about the Toyota GR GT3 Concept first. Toyota's bespoke racing concept is not for the light-hearted and will feature some serious punch not just on the track, but also on the road as it will also spawn a road-legal version as well in the coming future that sits over the Toyota Supra in the company's line-up.

Much like the Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes-AMG GT, Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3, and even the Bentley Continental GT3. All these were first commissioned for the roads and then tuned for the racetrack, and this is exactly what the company will do with the GR GT3 Concept. The only catch is that Toyota has not revealed a timeframe for its debut and won't see it in flesh in the foreseeable future.

2022 Toyota GRMN Yaris

Next up is the refreshed Toyota GRMN Yaris, which is not only heavily updated for 2022 but also marks the return of the moniker for Japan. Toyota says the GRMN Yaris has undergone rigorous refinement with professional drivers as well as developed from its years of expertise in motorsport.

Headlining the update is a stiffer suspension set-up, a 20kg weight drop, a 10mm increase in its width for improved aerodynamics, and a drop in its height by 10mm resulting in an enormous reduction in body roll when cornering. Also, it uses mechanical LSD, a close-ratio gear transmission, and a low final gear set, which has been improved through repeated "breaking and fixing”.