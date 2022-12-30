Top 7 Upcoming EVs In 2023

Electric vehicles are all the rage in the country and 2022 proved to be very fruitful for the industry with more than a dozen electric vehicles entering our shores. We’ve compiled a list of our top EV reviews from 2022 and you can read all about them here. Now, with the advent of 2023, we’ve compiled a list of the most anticipated electric vehicles all set to electrify the Indian car market as well as put competition to many EVs.

Mahindra XUV400

All set for a launch early next year, the Mahindra XUV400 is a compact electric SUV based on the ICE version of the Mahindra XUV300. The upcoming electric SUV will feature modern design elements and will sit on a slightly superior wheelbase liberating extra inches on the inside. The cabin too will be largely inspired by the XUV300 however a few modern features will make way into the electric SUV. The car will also come equipped with Mahindra’s BlueSense+ connectivity suite that comes with more than 60 features.

In terms of the battery pack and overall performance numbers, the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 will run on a 39.4 kWh Li battery pack that gives you 148 bhp and 310 Nm with an ARAI-tested figure of 456 km. Time to reach 0-60 kmph in 4 seconds while the 100 kmph mark is breached at 8.3 seconds with a top speed of 150 kmph.

MG Air EV

MG Motor India already retails the MG ZS EV in India and is now readying its second mass-market EV, the MG Air EV. Set for an Auto Expo 2023 debut, the MG Air EV is based on the Wuling Air EV, manufactured by SAIC-GM-Wuling since 2020, and is also the best-selling electric car in China. The upcoming MG Air EV will be priced below the Rs. 15 lakh bracket in the country. We expect MG Motor India to showcase the Air EV at the Auto Expo 2023 in January.

The China-spec MG Air EV comes equipped with two battery sizes- a 17.3 kWh and a 26.7 kWh LFP pack. Both battery packs offer the same power output of 40 bhp however, the version with the smaller battery travels 200 km on a single charge while the larger battery has a range of 300 km. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system will be standard.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be the second electric offering from Hyundai in India after the Kona electric and will be the first model to be introduced on the E-GMP Platform. In fact, with the new IONIQ 5, Hyundai will debut its dedicated BEV Platform E-GMP in our market, which will spawn its future electric vehicles. On the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the high-speed electric motor delivers a top speed of 185 kmph. With the use of a 5-link rear suspension, the platform can deliver superior ride comfort and handling. Further, with E-GMP, the electric crossover can charge up to 80 per cent in 18 minutes via a 350 kW DC charger.

Globally, the Ioniq 5 is offered in two variants. First up is the 58 kWh battery pack version available in a rear-wheel drive setup. Then is the longer range 72.6 kWh battery model with AWD options that have arrived at our shores. The India-spec Hyundai Ioniq 5 is equipped with a 72.6 kWh battery pack mounted between the front and rear wheel axles. It delivers an ARAI-certified drive range of 631 km and is coupled with a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It belts out 215 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque.

BMW i7

BMW revealed its flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7 earlier this year along with its ICE version of the flagship 7 Series. Fast forward to 2023, BMW will launch this very model in the Indian market on January 7, 2023, in Mumbai at the company’s JoyTown or BMW JoyFest. The all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is equipped with two electric motors drawing power from the 101.7 kWh battery pack.

The power mills belt out 536 bhp and 744 Nm with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.5 seconds. BMW says i7 can travel up to 483 km (US EPA Driving Range) on a single charge and is compatible with a fast charger up to 195 kW, while the top speed on the i7 is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Citroen eC3

Six months ago, Citroen India launched its region-specific Citroen C3 as the entry-level hatchback in a cost-sensitive segment that also includes the Tata Punch. Now, the French carmaker is all set to launch its first electric model based on the C3 with a launch in March 2023.

We will drive the car soon in Chennai and bring you everything there is the know about the upcoming mass-market electric car. As of now, all we know is that the Citroen eC3 will be positioned in a segment right below the Tata Nexon EV, although above the Tiago EV. Ideally, the car will rival the upcoming Tata Punch EV.

Volvo C40 Recharge

In July this year, Volvo Cars India announced that its next product in the electric lineup will be the Volvo C40 Recharge, arriving in India via the CBU (Complete Built-Up) route. Like the Volvo XC40 and Polestar 2, the Volvo C40 Recharge is based on the CMA platform. It offers the benefits of an SUV but with a lower and sleeker design.

At the heart of the Volvo C40 Recharge, is a twin electric motor set-up, one on the front and one on the rear axle, powered by a 78-kWh battery that can be fast-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in about 40 minutes via a 150 kW DC fast charger. It offers an anticipated range of around 420 km. It delivers 408 bhp and 660 Nm of torque.

Audi Q8 e-Tron

For 2023, Audi decided to update and re-brand the e-Tron, to the Audi Q8 e-Tron! Yes, you heard it right, the e-Tron will now be called the Q8 e-Tron and it gets a whole lot of updates. Audi will offer the electric SUV in three variants – the Q8 e-Tron, the SQ8 e-Tron and the Q8 e-Tron Sportback. The redesign up front has led to a reduction in drag coefficient, from 0.26 to 0.24 for the Sportback variant and 0.28 to 0.27 for the regular variant. In terms of performance, the Q8 e-Tron range gets three drivetrain options – the 50, the 55 and the top-spec SQ8 range. The maximum range is offered on the ‘55’ models, with the SUV getting a range of 582 km and the Sportback getting a range of 600 km.

The most powerful model, of course, will be the ‘S’ range, with a massive 973 NM. Prices for the current range of Audi e-Tron in India start at Rs. 1.01 crore for the standard e-Tron and go up to Rs. 1.19 crore for the e-Tron Sportback. Expect a premium of Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh on the current prices, of the 2023 Audi Q8 e-Tron range, when it is launched in India.

