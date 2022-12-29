Each year, new cars enter the Indian auto market that look to disrupt the industry with innovations packaged into great products. In 2022 as well, we got samples of some of the finest products that took the market by storm. A few iconic names returned in brand-new avatars taking their respective monikers to even greater heights, while other carmakers introduced India-specific models to further strengthen their command in their respective segments. But the criteria for our top 8 reviews of 2022 were simple; new products that not only brought forward modernisation, and innovations in their respective space, but also offered much more novelty value for the customers with an improved taste for high-quality products. So, here are our top 8 car reviews of 2022.

Kia Carens

Kia Carens was the first car we sampled in 2022, back in January. The three-row people mover impressed us with its stylish looks that although Kia claims to wear crossover clothes; the Carens is in fact a true-blue MPV. Its big USP is its 3-row seating, and the Carens comes in two configurations - 6-seater and 7-seater options. The Carens is longer than most of its rivals including the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6 and even the Hyundai Alcazar. It is also wider than the three mentioned just now, but not compared to the Mahindra Marazzo. However, it has the superior wheelbase in its segment and does well on ground clearance.

The cabin too is well appointed and feels extremely premium with captain seats for the second and third row in the higher-spec trims. Ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, Bose music system, ventilated seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and ample amount of boot space that extends to 1,164 litres with the second and third rows dropped down, makes the Carens a very practical purchase. Put a slew of petrol/diesel engine options and manual/automatic transmission options into the mix and the Kia Carens seems irresistible at its price point.

Jeep Meridian

The Meridian was the big bet from the American brand of Stellantis. Developed as a model primarily for Latin America and India, the Meridian promises a lot, in a segment that is beginning to expand. Also, it is locally assembled. But more than that, it comes into a segment that has been dominated by the Toyota Fortuner for almost two decades now.

In our comparison review of the two, the Fortuner, of course, triumphed with the highest marks, but the Jeep Meridian managed to impress us with its off-road capabilities and on-road comfort that was lacking finesse till now. Offered with a single diesel engine option, the Jeep Meridian is far more affordable than its rival while offering tons of premium features and creature comforts that make it such a brute to own.

Tata Nexon EV Max

The Tata Nexon EV Max features on our top EV reviews of 2022 and makes an appearance here as well so why not! It is a very promising product offered at an affordable price tag with no real rivals in the segment, that is until Mahindra’s electric SUV lands. Till then, the Tata Nexon EV Max has the entire segment for itself and the company has been extending its command with strong booking orders for its flagship electric SUV based on the Nexon SUV.

The Tata Nexon EV Max with its bigger battery pack and longer range coupled with a decent mix of features and driving mannerisms makes it the best product available in the market right now. But if you are looking for premium features, then the Tata Nexon EV Max finds rivals in the form of the MG ZS EV and even the BYD Atto 3 which fall in the more expensive spectrum.

Citroen C3

The Citroen C3 is the company’s first mass-market model and is also the car that the company hopes will help it make a mark for itself in India. The French carmaker built the C3 on an India-centric platform and manufactured it from its plant in Tamil Nadu which helped keep the sticker price in check as it rivals the Tata Punch with more than a decent attempt at packaging it with a tech-laden cabin, option to deck it up as well as a turbo petrol unit however absence of an automatic transmission isn’t really missed, though its presence would’ve greatly lifted its driving experience.

Citroen offers a multitude of accessories on the C3 as optional fitment so that the pricing of the car undercuts its rivals but also allows the customer to only choose features that he/she requires.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Dubbed the Big Daddy Of SUVs, the Scorpio moniker returned in a brand-new avatar along with a suffix. The Mahindra Scorpio-N in its 2022 avatar was the most anticipated launch of 2022 and is at present the most talked about vehicle on social media platforms. Mahindra launched the Scorpio-N in numerous avatars - petrol/diesel, automatic/manual, and even two-wheel drive/4X4. And did we mention that it also comes with three rows?

Nevertheless, the Mahindra Scorpio-N offers much more than its earlier iterations in terms of improved performance, a well-equipped cabin and creature comforts that make the SUV a premium offering in the new generation as it now targeted a younger audience. Apart from the growing waiting period, there’s no real baggage that perplexes a customer from opting for the Scorpio-N.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Yet another big launch of 2022 was the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. The compact SUV drives in with mild and strong hybrid options and has the choice of manual, auto and even all-wheel drive. The Smart Hybrid variants have a 1.5 K15C engine with 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The transmission is either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed auto. The car's AWD variant gets manual transmission only. The mild hybrid uses a small 12-volt 6-Ah lithium-ion battery that supplements performance and efficiency.

A small battery symbol comes up on the instrument cluster when the regeneration kicks in to charge the battery. It enhances fuel efficiency by 6 -7 per cent and gives you a little bit of power boost occasionally. Moreover, the SUV also brings in Suzuki’s AllGrip 4x4 system which makes this car even more fun to drive.

Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota introduced a new strong hybrid powertrain to its Innova in the form of Innova HyCross. We drove the car in Bengaluru and during our time, the MPV returned close to 18 kmpl driven in different terrains, by two different drivers with different driving styles. Yet, the Innova HyCross managed to impress both with not just its driving mannerisms buts also the premium-ness the car offers now. Not just that, even the pricing is quite aggressive and competitive.

A new platform, front-wheel-drive set-up, captain seats, a sunroof, and tons of features make the Innova HyCross an extremely lucrative offering in the MPV space for a customer looking for a premium offering with classy looks.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen's second product under the India 2.0 program after the Taigun, the Virtus replaced the Vento in the market with a modern design, premium interior and tech-laden cabin. The sedan impressed us with its sublime ride quality and even more so with a refined engine that works magic with the DSG unit.

Killer looks, important features on the inside, a roomy second row, and ample luggage space all available at a slightly premium price compared to its rivals makes the Virtus stand out against the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, and even the Honda City. Its superior proportions also help its case in the compact sedan segment. It is also one of the safest sedans in the segment with a 5-star Latin NCAP crash test rating.

