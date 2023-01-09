Toyota Hilux Pick Up Truck Bookings Resume In India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched its much-anticipated Hilux pick up truck in India last year as the first round of orders got sold out within a few months since its launch. Now, the company has resumed bookings for the Hilux lifestyle pickup truck in India for 2023 at Rs. 50,000. The company is offering the pre-bookings for the large truck via its online portal as well as through its dealerships. The Toyota Hilux pick-up truck comes in a single diesel engine option coupled to both manual and automatic gearbox as well as a 4x4 system for all its trims.

Atul Sood, Vice President of Sales & Strategic Marketing – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce that we have begun the bookings for Hilux – an iconic vehicle which has been accepted by generations world over. Our desire is to excite our customers with lifetime experiences to fulfil their aspiring needs by providing greater mobility choices. We are confident that the globally celebrated Hilux will continue to set new standards of unmatched toughness & awesomeness in India market to suit varied lifestyle utility requirements be it personal or business.

The Toyota Hilux is offered only in the double-cab variant and shares underpinnings with the Toyota Innova Crysta as well as the Toyota Fortuner. It is spawned by the IMV-2 platform. The heart of the Toyota Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of peak torque in the manual variant, while the automatic variant makes 500 Nm of peak torque.

The Hilux also comes equipped with all drive-assist features including hill-assist, brake assist, hill descent control and electronic stability program (ESP), and a limited-slip differential lock.