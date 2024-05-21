Toyota Innova Hycross ZX, ZX (O) Bookings Halted Again

Toyota Kirloskar Motors reopened bookings for the range-topping ZX trim of the Innova Hycross in April 2024, after almost a year-long pause. Notably, the automaker cited supply-related challenges last year and temporarily ceased accepting bookings for the ZX and ZX (O) variants in India. Now, the automaker has paused accepting bookings for these variants once again this time around due to an increased waiting period for the MPV.

The waiting period for the top-of-the-line ZX trim is up to 14 months.

The mid-spec VX grade in the lineup currently commands a waiting period of 7-8 months, while the top-spec trim level has a longer – up to 14 months – waiting period, due to which the automaker has decided to halt bookings. Prices for the hybrid version start at Rs 25.97 lakh and go up to the top-spec ZX (O) model, which is priced at Rs 30.98 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Innova Crysta MPV is offered in 5 trims and 12 variants.

Last month, Toyota launched a new GX (O) variant for the petrol-only version of the Innova Crysta. This new variant slots between the petrol-only GX and the hybrid VX trims of the MPV. With this addition, the Innova Hycross MPV is offered in five trims and 12 variants, including 6 petrol-only options and the remaining being hybrids.

The Innova Hycross surpassed the 50,000 sales mark within 15 months of its launch.

The Innova Hycross achieved a milestone by surpassing 50,000 unit sales in India in February 2024, roughly 15 months after its launch. The vehicle has garnered attention from consumers looking for a hybrid MPV with the choice of a seven- or eight-seat configuration.

Under the hood, the Hycross is powered by either a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 170 bhp and 205 Nm of torque, coupled with a CVT gearbox, or a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a strong-hybrid system producing 181 bhp and mated to an e-Drive transmission.