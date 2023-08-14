Toyota Rumion Variant-Wise Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Toyota unveiled the India-spec Rumion MPV recently, which will be its most affordable people mover in the Indian market. It is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga and will be launched in the next few weeks. We list the Rumion’s variant-wise features which will come in handy in case you are planning to book one.



The Toyota Rumion will get the same 102 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga along with a CNG option. The transmission options will be unchanged as well. It will be present in three main variants: S, G and V. Here are the details.

Toyota Rumion S

Available in MT, AT, CNG

Exterior Interior Conveniences Infotainment Safety Chrome finished front grille

Halogen projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

15-inch steel wheels with covers Dual-tone interior theme

60:40 split second-row seats with recline and slide

50:50 split third-row seats

Analogue instrument cluster with MID

Adjustable headrests (all rows)

2nd row centre armrest

Manual AC

2nd row roof mounted AC vents

Remote keyless entry

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (AT)

12V power socket front and second row

Day/night IRVM

2-DIN Bluetooth system

4 Speakers

Steering-mounted audio/phone controls Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill Hold

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear parking sensors

Central locking



This variant is decently-loaded with regular conveniences for an entry level trim. It also offers accessibility to most buyers by giving the option of an automatic gearbox or CNG powertrain. This is also the only variant with a CNG option. But if you want more features, then we suggest you look at the next variant.

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motors Reports 11 per cent Growth Over July 2022

Toyota Rumion G

This variant is available with a manual transmission only. Let’s take a look at the additional features.

Exterior Interior Conveniences Infotainment Safety 15-inch alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Rear Wiper/Washer

Rear defogger

Height adjustable driver seat

Teak Wood finished dashboard

Dual Tone Fabric seat upholstery

Front centre armrest

Push button start-stop

Auto AC

Smart Key

7-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected Car Technology

Front seat belt height adjuster

Front fog lamps



The Toyota Rumion G variant gains significant equipment over the base variant, but can only be had with a manual transmission which limits the accessibility for a lot of buyers. So if you want a well-equipped automatic version, then the top trim is your only option.





Toyota Rumion V variant

Present in MT, AT

Exterior Interior Conveniences Safety Auto headlamps Leather wrapped steering Cruise control

Auto folding ORVM

Side airbags

Rear camera

The top variant gets just a few finishing touches in terms of additional features which make the car feel a lot more premium.



Prices of the Rumion are likely to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be the fourth MPV in the Toyota lineup, joining bigger MPVs such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and the Vellfire .