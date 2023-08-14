Login

Toyota Rumion Variant-Wise Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch

The Rumion will be available in three variants, namely S, G and V
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

14-Aug-23 02:20 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Toyota Rumion is a rebadged Maruti Ertiga
  • It will be available with a petrol powertrain and a CNG option
  • The Rumion will be launched in the coming weeks.

Toyota unveiled the India-spec Rumion MPV recently, which will be its most affordable people mover in the Indian market. It is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga and will be launched in the next few weeks. We list the Rumion’s variant-wise features which will come in handy in case you are planning to book one. 
 

The Toyota Rumion will get the same 102 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga along with a CNG option. The transmission options will be unchanged as well. It will be present in three main variants: S, G and V. Here are the details. 

Toyota Rumion S

 

Available in MT, AT, CNG

ExteriorInteriorConveniencesInfotainment Safety
  • Chrome finished front grille
  • Halogen projector headlamps
  • LED tail lamps
  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers
  • Dual-tone interior theme
  • 60:40 split second-row seats with recline and slide
  • 50:50 split third-row seats
  • Analogue instrument cluster with MID
  • Adjustable headrests (all rows)
  • 2nd row centre armrest


 

  • Manual AC
  • 2nd row roof mounted AC vents
  • Remote keyless entry
  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
  • Paddle shifters (AT)
  • 12V power socket front and second row
  • Day/night IRVM


 

  • 2-DIN Bluetooth system
  • 4 Speakers
  • Steering-mounted audio/phone controls
  • Dual front airbags
  • ABS with EBD
  • ESP
  • Hill Hold
  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
  • Rear parking sensors
  • Central locking


 

This variant is decently-loaded with regular conveniences for an entry level trim. It also offers accessibility to most buyers by giving the option of an automatic gearbox or CNG powertrain. This is also the only variant with a CNG option. But if you want more features, then we suggest you look at the next variant.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2023: Toyota Kirloskar Motors Reports 11 per cent Growth Over July 2022

Toyota Rumion G

 

This variant is available with a manual transmission only. Let’s take a look at the additional features.

ExteriorInteriorConveniencesInfotainment Safety
  • 15-inch alloy wheels
  • Chrome door handles
  • Rear Wiper/Washer
  • Rear defogger


 

  • Height adjustable driver seat
  • Teak Wood finished dashboard
  • Dual Tone Fabric seat upholstery
  • Front centre armrest


 

  • Push button start-stop
  • Auto AC
  • Smart Key


 

  • 7-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
  • Connected Car Technology


 

  • Front seat belt height adjuster
  • Front fog lamps


 

The Toyota Rumion G variant gains significant equipment over the base variant, but can only be had with a manual transmission which limits the accessibility for a lot of buyers. So if you want a well-equipped automatic version, then the top trim is your only option.


 

 

Toyota Rumion V variant

 

Present in MT, AT

ExteriorInteriorConveniencesSafety
  • Auto headlamps
  • Leather wrapped steering
  • Cruise control
  • Auto folding ORVM


 

  • Side airbags
  • Rear camera

The top variant gets just a few finishing touches in terms of additional features which make the car feel a lot more premium. 
 

Prices of the Rumion are likely to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be the fourth MPV in the Toyota lineup, joining bigger MPVs such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and the Vellfire . 

 

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Vellfire Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.2 Crore

# toyota cars# maruti ertiga

