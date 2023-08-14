Toyota Rumion Variant-Wise Features Detailed Ahead Of Launch
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Aug-23 02:20 PM IST
Highlights
- The Toyota Rumion is a rebadged Maruti Ertiga
- It will be available with a petrol powertrain and a CNG option
- The Rumion will be launched in the coming weeks.
Toyota unveiled the India-spec Rumion MPV recently, which will be its most affordable people mover in the Indian market. It is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Ertiga and will be launched in the next few weeks. We list the Rumion’s variant-wise features which will come in handy in case you are planning to book one.
The Toyota Rumion will get the same 102 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine from the Ertiga along with a CNG option. The transmission options will be unchanged as well. It will be present in three main variants: S, G and V. Here are the details.
Toyota Rumion S
Available in MT, AT, CNG
|Exterior
|Interior
|Conveniences
|Infotainment
|Safety
This variant is decently-loaded with regular conveniences for an entry level trim. It also offers accessibility to most buyers by giving the option of an automatic gearbox or CNG powertrain. This is also the only variant with a CNG option. But if you want more features, then we suggest you look at the next variant.
Toyota Rumion G
This variant is available with a manual transmission only. Let’s take a look at the additional features.
|Exterior
|Interior
|Conveniences
|Infotainment
|Safety
The Toyota Rumion G variant gains significant equipment over the base variant, but can only be had with a manual transmission which limits the accessibility for a lot of buyers. So if you want a well-equipped automatic version, then the top trim is your only option.
Toyota Rumion V variant
Present in MT, AT
|Exterior
|Interior
|Conveniences
|Safety
The top variant gets just a few finishing touches in terms of additional features which make the car feel a lot more premium.
Prices of the Rumion are likely to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be the fourth MPV in the Toyota lineup, joining bigger MPVs such as the Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and the Vellfire .
