TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super-Moto ABS: All You Need To Know

TVS Motor Company recently launched the Apache RTR 200 4V with super-motor ABS. Basically, the ABS works only on front wheel and not on the rear wheel. Here's everything you need to know about the most affordable Apache RTR 200 variant.

The BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Super Moto variant is priced at Rs. 128,550 (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V now gets a variant with single-channel ABS
  • It is priced at Rs. 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • It will go up against the newly launched Honda Hornet 2.0

TVS Motor Company recently launched a more affordable version of the Apache RTR 200 4V, with a single-channel ABS. The company is calling it a super-moto ABS variant, where the ABS is functional only on the front wheel and not at the rear. The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V super-moto is priced at ₹ 123,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the dual-channel ABS variant is priced at ₹ 128,550 (ex-showroom, Delhi). We tell you everything you need to know about the new, more affordable variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V in India.

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched With Single-Channel ABS

What's Different?

gvv8iso

(The new Apache RTR 200 4V variant is essentially a more affordable model, with single-channel ABS)

The only thing that is different in this model is that the ABS is a single-channel unit and not a dual-channel unit as on the regular model of the Apache RTR 200 4V. This means that you can lock the rear wheel while braking and slide the motorcycle around a corner. Apart from the ABS, all other features on the motorcycle stay the same.

Engine Specifications

k0g41198

(The engine and the specifications stay the same at 20.2 bhp, 16.8 Nm)

The Apache RTR 200 4V super-moto continues to get the 197.75 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, four-valve, oil-cooled engine with race-tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi). The engine makes 20.2 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 16.8 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The motorcycle also gets what TVS calls glide-through technology (GTT), which allows the motorcycle to move forward at a slow pace in traffic when the rider just releases the clutch and does not give any throttle input.

Features

vpddpnac

(The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V gets SmartXonnect technology)

The Apache RTR 200 4V continues to get the TVS SmartXonnect technology, offering smartphone connectivity, offering turn-by-turn navigation and race telemetry. The SmarXonnect system also displays an incoming call or SMS on the console when a smartphone is paired to the system. The Apache RTR 200 4V also gets 'feather touch' starting, all-LED headlamp, and rear wheel lift-off protection (RLP), as well as standard race-tuned slipper clutch. Suspension is handled by a race-tuned KYB monoshock at the rear and telescopic front forks.

Also Read: Honda Hornet 2.0 Starts Reaching Dealerships; Deliveries Begin

Rivals

6sc2hhn8

(The Apache RTR 200 4V super moto undercuts the Honda Hornet  2.0)

0 Comments

With the launch of the Honda Hornet 2.0 at a price of ₹ 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and while it is just ₹ 1,500 or so more expensive than the dual-channel variant of the Apache RTR 200 4V, TVS thought smart and introduced a model which undercuts the Hornet 2.0, keeping everything else intact. Of course, there are other 200 cc bikes too, in the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 and the Xpulse 200 but the pricing of the Hornet, which has a displacement of 184 cc, puts it in this segment.

