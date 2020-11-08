New Cars and Bikes in India
TVS Motor Company Trademarks 'Fiero 125 Name' In India

Is TVS working on a 125 cc motorcycle? It looks like that is the case as the company has recently trademarked the name 'Fiero 125' in India.

TVS has trademarked the name 'Fiero 125' in India. expand View Photos
TVS has trademarked the name 'Fiero 125' in India.

Highlights

  • TVS files trademark for 'Fiero 125' name in India
  • TVS does not have a 125 cc bike in India for now
  • TVS may be working on a new 125 cc bike which could be launched in 2021

The one mass market motorcycle segment that TVS Motor Company does not have presence in, is the 125 cc segment! After the TVS Pheonix 125 was discontinued, the company hasn't really had a model to bridge the gap between 110 cc and 150 cc and this is a volumes segment too. But a recent report on the internet suggests that TVS has trademarked the 'Fiero 125' name in India. Motorcycle enthusiasts may remember that TVS had a Fiero and Fiero F2 motorcycle close to two decades ago when TVS and Suzuki were working in collaboration with each other. There is a possibility that TVS may bring back the 'Fiero' name in the form of a brand new 125 cc motorcycle.

Also Read: Updated TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Launched In India

tvs phoenix

(The last 125  cc bike from TVS was the Phoenix, which was discontinued in 2017, after the company decided to not upgrade it to meet BS4 emission norms, which came into force from April 2017)

Currently, the 125 cc motorcycle segment in India has models like the Bajaj Pulsar 125, Honda SP 125 and the Hero Glamour 125. Honda's Shine is the highest selling 125 cc bike in India. At present, there is no indication from TVS that it is working on a 125 cc motorcycle or any new motorcycle for that matter. Plus, there haven't been any spy-shots so far, either. But considering that the old Fiero was a sporty 150 cc bike, TVS may launch the new Fiero with some flavour in form of features or a sharp design like the NTorq 125.

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India

Newsbeep
0 Comments

Talking about 125 cc models, TVS recently launched the NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition in India. The TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad edition will be offered in three colour options which are - Combat Blue, Invincible Red and Stealth Black, inspired by Captain America, Iron Man and Black Panther, respectively. These super heroes are part of Marvel's Avengers' ensemble and TVS associated with Disney India for launching superhero inspired special edition models of the NTorq 125. The NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition is priced at ₹ 77,865 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

