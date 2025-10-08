TVS Teases New Motorcycle: New 450 ADV Concept Or Something Else?

TVS Motor Company has teased a new motorcycle which is expected to be showcased at the 2025 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The teaser image clearly shows the TVS logo as well as mentioning the date of unveil as November 4, 2025 in Milan. What is not clear at this stage is what will TVS be showcasing at the EICMA 2025 show. We look at some possibilities which TVS may be working on to showcase at the international motorcycle exhibition next month.

The BMW F 450 GS has only been showcased in concept form

The first possibility is a motorcycle which will be completely new, and likely to be based on the TVS and BMW Motorrad’s partnership. At last year’s EICMA show, BMW Motorrad showcased in concept form its next-generation GS model, made in India by TVS, the BMW 450 GS, and it’s quite likely that TVS will be working on its own version of the 450 cc parallel-twin engine adventure bike. Considering BMW Motorrad’s production version is yet to be released officially, it’s only logical that TVS will be showcasing its own concept version of an adventure-touring model based on the same platform.

The TVS RTX-300 will be launched on October 15, 2025

The second option is that TVS will likely showcase a new variant of its soon-to-be launched adventure touring motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTX 300. While the RTX 300 is going to be launched on October 15, 2025, the bike is expected to be more of a touring-oriented model than something with hardcore off-road ability. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel set-up will be road-based alloy wheels underscoring the RTX-300’s touring personality.

The TVS RTX-300 will be based on the new 299 cc RT-XD4 engine

Is TVS already working on a slightly more off-road oriented model based on the RTX-300? Something with wire-spoke wheels with longer travel suspension and a bigger 21-inch front wheel? This is also a possibility. But even if TVS is actually working on a different variant of the RTX-300, it is more likely to be unveiled at the MotoSoul festival in December 2025, rather than at EICMA 2025.