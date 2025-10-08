TVS Teases New Motorcycle: New 450 ADV Concept Or Something Else?
- TVS likely to showcase new concept at EICMA 2025
- Will it be 450 ADV based on BMW F 450 GS?
- Or is TVS working on a new adventure bike?
TVS Motor Company has teased a new motorcycle which is expected to be showcased at the 2025 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. The teaser image clearly shows the TVS logo as well as mentioning the date of unveil as November 4, 2025 in Milan. What is not clear at this stage is what will TVS be showcasing at the EICMA 2025 show. We look at some possibilities which TVS may be working on to showcase at the international motorcycle exhibition next month.
The BMW F 450 GS has only been showcased in concept form
The first possibility is a motorcycle which will be completely new, and likely to be based on the TVS and BMW Motorrad’s partnership. At last year’s EICMA show, BMW Motorrad showcased in concept form its next-generation GS model, made in India by TVS, the BMW 450 GS, and it’s quite likely that TVS will be working on its own version of the 450 cc parallel-twin engine adventure bike. Considering BMW Motorrad’s production version is yet to be released officially, it’s only logical that TVS will be showcasing its own concept version of an adventure-touring model based on the same platform.
Also Read: Production BMW F 450 GS Revealed In Patent Images
The TVS RTX-300 will be launched on October 15, 2025
Also Read: TVS RTX-300 Launch Details Revealed
The second option is that TVS will likely showcase a new variant of its soon-to-be launched adventure touring motorcycle, the TVS Apache RTX 300. While the RTX 300 is going to be launched on October 15, 2025, the bike is expected to be more of a touring-oriented model than something with hardcore off-road ability. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel set-up will be road-based alloy wheels underscoring the RTX-300’s touring personality.
Also Read: TVS RT-XD4 Engine Unveiled At MotoSoul 2024
The TVS RTX-300 will be based on the new 299 cc RT-XD4 engine
Is TVS already working on a slightly more off-road oriented model based on the RTX-300? Something with wire-spoke wheels with longer travel suspension and a bigger 21-inch front wheel? This is also a possibility. But even if TVS is actually working on a different variant of the RTX-300, it is more likely to be unveiled at the MotoSoul festival in December 2025, rather than at EICMA 2025.
Latest Cars
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Citroen
Aircross XEx-showroom Price₹ 8.29 - 13.69 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
VictorisEx-showroom Price₹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
- VinFast
VF7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
- VinFast
VF6Ex-showroom Price₹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
- Citroen
Basalt XEx-showroom Price₹ 7.95 - 13.11 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
CLE 53Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.35 Crore
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 81.08 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-14
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-15
- Mahindra XUV.e9Expected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-16
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2025-10-20
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-23
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-29
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2025-10-31
Trending News
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Bilal Firfiray | Oct 8, 2025Kia Expands Carens Clavis Line-Up With New Trims And Six-Seater VariantsKia India has updated the Carens lineup with new HTK+ and HTX(O) variants, introducing six-seater configurations across turbo-petrol and diesel automatic trims.1 min
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Oct 8, 20252025 Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched For The Festive Season2025 Fortuner Leader Edition gets many changes inside and outside including a new grille, spoilers, glossy black alloys and new dual tone seats1 min
- Janak Sorap | Oct 8, 20252026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally UnveiledDucati has taken the wraps off the 2026 Multistrada V4 Rally, a more advanced adventure tourer built for exploration, comfort, and safety across every road and trail.1 min
- Amaan Ahmed | Oct 8, 2025Suzuki Vision E-Sky Electric Hatchback To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025The star of Suzuki's passenger car exhibit at this year's Japan Mobility Show will be a new, battery-powered hatchback that will be showcased in close-to-production form.1 min
- Jaiveer Mehra | Oct 8, 2025Jeep Compass Track Edition Launched At Rs 26.78 LakhSpecial edition Compass is based on the fully-loaded Model S trim and offered with 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrain options.1 min
- Preetam Bora | Oct 8, 2025TVS Teases New Motorcycle: New 450 ADV Concept Or Something Else?TVS Motor Company has released a teaser on social media about a new motorcycle to be unveiled at the EICMA 2025 show in Milan, Italy. Could it be a concept or a new production motorcycle?1 min