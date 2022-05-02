Two-Wheeler Sales April 2022: Royal Enfield Registers 10 Per Cent Rise As Sales Stabilise

Royal Enfield reported a 10 per cent growth in domestic sales figures as the company sold 53,852 units in April 2022, as against 48,789 units during April 2021. The growth numbers finally show a road to recovery for the Tamil Nadu-based motorcycle manufacturer's sales were consistently below expectations during the last financial year (FY2021-22). Royal Enfield sold a total (domestic+exports) of 62,155 units last month, a hike of 16.62 per cent as against 53,298 units sold during the same period last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Spotted On Test; Likely To Be Lighter & Faster

Royal Enfield 350 cc and above motorcycles registered a year on year growth of 57 per cent in April 2022

Royal Enfield witnessed a massive surge in its volumes with respect to exports in April 2022. The company shipped 8,303 motorcycles in April this year, a hefty growth of 84 per cent as against 4,509 units sold in April 2021. On a month-on-month basis though, the company's exports fell by 9.75 per cent with over 9,200 units sold in March 2022. Royal Enfield said that the company registered stable volumes "despite the persistent challenges on the supply front."

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Gets New Colours

The previous month saw Royal Enfield introduce new colour options on the Meteor 350 in a bid to keep the model fresh and relevant. The sub 350 cc motorcycles continue to remain top contributors for the company with the likes of the Bullet 350, Classic 350, and Meteor 350. The bikes collectively sold 51,564 units last month, witnessing an annual growth of 11 per cent. Meanwhile, the Royal Enfield Scram 411 and Himalayan, as well as the RE Twins contributed 10,591 units during the same period, registering a 57 per cent hike in volumes year on year.