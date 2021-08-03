  • Home
Two-Wheeler Sales July 2021: Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Grow 112 Per Cent

In the domestic market, Suzuki Motorcycle India sold 60,589 units, which recorded 92.8 per cent growth over the last year.
authorBy Carandbike Team
03-Aug-21 05:42 PM IST
Highlights
  • Domestic market sales in July 2021 register 92 per cent growth
  • Overall, Suzuki Two-Wheeler sales cross 73,000 units in July 2021
  • Suzuki Hayabusa first and second batch sold out in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has registered sales of 73,083 units in July 2021. According to SMIPL, the company sold 60,589 units in the domestic market, and exported 12,494 two-wheelers in July 2021. In July 2020, Suzuki Motorcycle India had despatched just 34,412 units, out of which 31,421 two-wheelers were sold in the domestic market. In July 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India started bookings for the second batch of the Suzuki Hayabusa in India, which was sold out in an hour.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Review

7buqkteg

The second batch of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa sold out within an hour in India.

Also Read: Suzuki Two-Wheelers Registers 49 Per Cent Decline In July 2020 Sales

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, "With the unlock phase in many cities and decline in COVID-19 cases due to the second wave, we ramped up the production while continuing to follow the detailed operating guidelines at all times. As a result, Suzuki Motorcycle India saw an impressive 92.8 per cent growth in the domestic market and 317.7 per cent increase in exports in July 2021 as compared to the same month last year in 2020. This adds to the overall monthly year-on-year growth of over 112 per cent."

Also Read: Second Batch Of Suzuki Hayabusa Sold Out In An Hour

uf4jldng

The Suzuki Access 125 is a popular 125 cc scooter, known for its light and nimble handling, as well as fuel-efficient engine.

Also Read: Suzuki Hayabusa Deliveries Begin In India

Suzuki Motorcycle India's Suzuki Access 125 scooter is one of the most popular 125 cc scooters on sale in India right now. The company is also working on a new electric scooter, based on the Suzuki Burgman Street design. Just last month, Suzuki launched the updated 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa in India, and the first batch of 101 units of the bike was sold out in less than a week of its launch. The second batch of the Hayabusa also has been sold out.

