Two-Wheeler Sales June 2021: TVS Exports Power 27 % Sales Growth

With lockdown restrictions gradually being removed across the country, TVS Motor Company reported decent sales growth in June 2021. Overall, the company reported sales of 2,51,886 units in June 2021, as against sales of 1,98,387 units in the month of June 2020, registering 27 per cent sales growth. Two-wheeler sales alone registered a growth of 25 per cent with sales of 2,38,092 units in June 2021, as against sales of 1,91,076 units in June 2020, registering two-wheeler sales growth of 25 per cent.

Motorcycle sales of TVS Motor Company continue to account for the majority of volumes, and export markets demonstrate significant sales growth in June 2021

Motorcycle sales of TVS Motor Company continues to account for the majority of volumes, with 1,46,874 motorcycles sold in June 2021, as against sales of 84,401 units in June 2020. Scooter sales however fell from 65,666 units in June 2020 to 54,595 units in June 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales accounted for 1,45,413 units in June 2021, remaining flat, compared to 1,44,817 units in June 2020. Three-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 89 per cent with sales of 13,794 units in June 2021, as against sales of 7,311 units in June 2020.

TVS Motor Company's exports grew by over 100 per cent in June 2021, compared to exports in June 2020

TVS Motor Company's exports exhibited strong growth, with 1,06,246 units in June 2021, with over 100 per cent growth over 53,123 units exported in June 2020. The demand in export markets continues to be robust, but scarcity in container availability is affecting overall export volumes. Two-wheeler exports accounted for 92,679 units in June 2021, with 100 per cent growth in two-wheeler exports over 46,259 two-wheelers exported to overseas markets in June 2020.

During the first quarter of the current financial year, from April 2021 to June 2021, two-wheelers posted sales of 6.19 lakh units as against sales of 2.55 lakh units in the first quarter FY 20-21. The company's three-wheelers registered sales of 0.39 lakh units in the first quarter of the current year as against 0.12 lakh units in the first quarter of FY 20-21.