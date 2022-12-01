Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Bajaj Auto Sales Decline 19 Per Cent

Bajaj Auto has reported a 19 per cent decline in overall sales for November 2022. The company recorded sales of 3,06,552 units in November 2022, sliding 19 per cent from 3,79,276 units in the same month a year ago. The company’s total sales in the domestic market stood at 1,52,716 units in November 2022, down 4 per cent from 1,58,755 units in the same month a year ago. Bajaj Auto’s exports however, took a beating, skidding 30 per cent, from 2,20,521 units in November 2021 to 1,53,836 units in November 2022.

Bajaj Auto has recently launched its latest generation model of the Bajaj Pulsar 150.



The company’s overall two-wheeler sales declined 23 per cent from 3,38,473 units in November 2021 to 2,62,120 units in November 2022. Bajaj, which is India’s highest exporter of motorcycles, reported a 28 per cent decline in two-wheeler exports in November 2022, down from 1,93,520 units in November 2021 to 1,38,630 units in November 2022. Domestic market two-wheeler sales fell 15 per cent from 1,44,953 units in November 2021 to 1,23,490 units in November 2022.

The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the company's sport touring model, derived from the KTM 390 Duke engine, which is manufactured by Bajaj.



Bajaj Auto’s overall year-to-date numbers though remain stable, with April to November 2022 volumes recorded at 27,86,448 units, a 7 per cent dip from 29,69,312 units in the same period a year ago. Exports volumes however, continue to remain a matter of concern, with Bajaj Auto’s overall exports in the April to November period sliding 21 per cent from 17,02,639 units in 2021, to 13,43,604 units in 2022.

The Bajaj CT125X is India's most affordable 125 cc motorcycle.



The weakening export outlook for the two-wheeler major continues to remain a cause for concern. For the past four months, the company has been recording a sequential dip in exports. Bajaj Auto has recently launched its bestselling model, the Pulsar 150, introducing the model in an all-new platform. The new Pulsar 150 gets a lot of styling updates, as well as a brand-new engine, with new chassis components. The Pulsar 150 has long been one of India’s highest-selling 150 cc motorcycles, and the new-generation Pulsar 150 will have its task cut out.

The Bajaj-Triumph collaboration motorcycles will take on segment leaders like Royal Enfield.



Bajaj is also getting ready to introduce its first motorcycle models under the partnership with Triumph Motorcycles. The small displacement Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will be manufactured in India, and have been spotted undergoing tests in public roads on several occasions, both in India, and abroad. The new bikes, to be labelled Triumph, but manufactured by Bajaj in India, will also leverage Bajaj Auto’s global network to push into overseas markets.