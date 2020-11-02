New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent

Royal Enfield's total sales in October 2020 saw a reduction of 7 per cent over October 2019. The company sold 66,891 units last month, which is 5,073 units less than October 2019.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Royal Enfield's October 2020 sales are 7 per cent less than last year expand View Photos
Royal Enfield's October 2020 sales are 7 per cent less than last year

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield's October 2020 sales drop 7 per cent
  • The sales between April-October 2020 fell 35 per cent
  • The company will launch the Meteor 350 on November 6, 2020

The month of October 2020 wasn't great for Royal Enfield. The company saw a de-growth of 7 per cent with 66,891 units sold in total last month as compared to 71,964 units sold in October 2019. Royal Enfield's domestic sales stood at 62,858 units which were 7 per cent less compared to 67,538 units sold in October last year. Similarly the exports too fell 9 per cent from 4,426 units last year to 4,033 units last month. Royal Enfield sold 274,679 units between April and October 2020, which is 35 per cent less compared to the 422,262 units sold in the same time last year. Needless to say, the company is yet to recover and reach the sales levels of last year.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased Ahead Of Launch

a7c72vt4

(Royal Enfield sold 66,891 units in October 2020)

The company is all set to launch its latest motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on November 6, 2020. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be a replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, and is expected to be an all-new product from the ground-up, featuring a new 350 cc engine, with a new frame and completely new design and features. And ahead of its launch Royal Enfield has released a teaser video on social media, which gives a glimpse of the new Meteor 350.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Delivers 1,200 Motorcycles On Dusshera Day In Mumbai

Newsbeep
hghn9rgc

(The company delivered 1,200 motorcycles on the occasion of Dussehra, in Mumbai)

0 Comments

Royal Enfield delivered 1,200 motorcycles on the festive occasion of Dussehra to customers in Mumbai. All 1,200 units were delivered in a single day. The delivered motorcycles included the Royal Enfield Classic 350 that remains a popular-seller for the company, along with the Bullet 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe Review
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
Oil Prices Slip 3% As Europe Widens Lockdowns
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
India's October Petrol, Diesel Sales Exceed Pre-Coronavirus Levels
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
2020 Mahindra Thar #1 Delivered To Auction Winner Aakash Minda
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Honda Cars India Records 8.3 Per Cent Growth
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
Car Sales October 2020: Mahindra Sales Picks Up Pace Ahead Of Festive Season
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Major Automakers In India Record Healthy Growth During Navratri Period
Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Toyota Records 52 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus Full Payment Option Now Open In Chennai and Bengaluru
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Hyundai Achieves Highest Ever Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
MG Motor India Retails 3,725 Units Of Hector And Hector Plus SUVs In October
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Tribute: Sean Connery And His Bond Cars
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Car Sales October 2020: Maruti Suzuki Records 19.8 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Cruiser, 37 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.62 - 1.86 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,332 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Cruiser, 45 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Price Starts
₹ 1.27 - 1.43 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 4,191 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Cruiser, 25.5 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Price Starts
₹ 2.67 - 2.88 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 8,797 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Himalayan

Off Road, 45 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Price Starts
₹ 1.91 - 1.96 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,312 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm

Cruiser, 35 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Price Starts
₹ 1.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,969 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Cruiser, 25.5 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Price Starts
₹ 2.83 - 3.04 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,316 11.5% / 3 yrs

Royal Enfield Classic Chrome

Cruiser, 27 Kmpl
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Price Starts
₹ 1.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,228 11.5% / 3 yrs
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
03:08
Royal Enfield Photon, BS6 TVS Radeon, Maruti Suzuki Production
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Apr-20 08:12 PM IST
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launch, Royal Enfield Trials, Two-wheeler BS4 Inventory
02:42
BS6 Benelli Imperiale 400 Launch, Royal Enfield Trials, Two-wheeler BS4 Inventory
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Mar-20 08:33 PM IST
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
02:32
BS6 Royal Enfield 350 FI, Harley-Davidson Fatboy Discount, BS6 Suzuki Gixxer 250
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 19-Mar-20 09:36 PM IST
Royal Enfield Trials First Look
03:54
Royal Enfield Trials First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Mar-19 06:35 PM IST
Hyundai Venue, Royal Enfield Trials 350&500, Renault Kwid Price
02:33
Hyundai Venue, Royal Enfield Trials 350&500, Renault Kwid Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 27-Mar-19 10:13 PM IST
New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental 650, New BMW X5
24:19
New Royal Enfield Interceptor And Continental 650, New BMW X5
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 06-Oct-18 08:30 PM IST
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
04:08
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Oct-18 04:48 PM IST
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
04:53
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 First Ride Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 29-Sep-18 08:10 AM IST
Royal Enfield Driving Growth At Eicher Says Siddhartha Lal
25:31
Royal Enfield Driving Growth At Eicher Says Siddhartha Lal
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 02-Aug-16 04:00 PM IST
Royal Enfield Himalayan Review
05:43
Royal Enfield Himalayan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 19-Mar-16 08:30 PM IST
Left Side Blue
Left Side Blue
Left Side Maroon
Left Side Maroon
Left Side White
Left Side White
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Front View
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Edition Features
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Left Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Military Rear 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Militarygreen Right Side 600x463 Motorcycle
Black
Black
Dead Front Red
Dead Front Red
Dead Rear Red
Dead Rear Red
Re
Re
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Re Interceptor Center Stand
Untitled
Untitled
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 6 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Royalenfield Himalayan Bike 3 1
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Left Side Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Marine
Exterior Rear Midnight
Exterior Rear Midnight
Left Side
Left Side
Right Side
Right Side
Slant Front
Slant Front
Lest Side
Lest Side
Black
Black
Marsh Grey
Marsh Grey
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650side View
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 Side Profile
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Royal Enfield 650 Twins At Rider Mania
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Hero MotoCorp Achieves Record Sales of Over 8 Lakh Units
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
Tata Motors Takes Aim At New Hyundai i20
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
F1: Hamilton Wins Imola GP As Mercedes Bags 7th Constructors' Championship 
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Mahindra Atom Electric Quadricycle Spotted Testing
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities