Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Royal Enfield Sales Down 7 Per Cent

The month of October 2020 wasn't great for Royal Enfield. The company saw a de-growth of 7 per cent with 66,891 units sold in total last month as compared to 71,964 units sold in October 2019. Royal Enfield's domestic sales stood at 62,858 units which were 7 per cent less compared to 67,538 units sold in October last year. Similarly the exports too fell 9 per cent from 4,426 units last year to 4,033 units last month. Royal Enfield sold 274,679 units between April and October 2020, which is 35 per cent less compared to the 422,262 units sold in the same time last year. Needless to say, the company is yet to recover and reach the sales levels of last year.

The company is all set to launch its latest motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on November 6, 2020. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be a replacement for the Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350, and is expected to be an all-new product from the ground-up, featuring a new 350 cc engine, with a new frame and completely new design and features. And ahead of its launch Royal Enfield has released a teaser video on social media, which gives a glimpse of the new Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield delivered 1,200 motorcycles on the festive occasion of Dussehra to customers in Mumbai. All 1,200 units were delivered in a single day. The delivered motorcycles included the Royal Enfield Classic 350 that remains a popular-seller for the company, along with the Bullet 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins.

