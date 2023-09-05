Login

Two-Wheeler Sales August 2023: Royal Enfield Registers Sales Of 77,583 Motorcycles

Royal Enfield records an 11 per cent growth in sales as compared to the corresponding month last year
By Jafar Rizvi

2 mins read

04-Sep-23 07:00 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • RE sold 4,466 more motorcycles as compared to July 2023
  • Domestic sales accounted for 69,393 units
  • Export sales were 8,190 motorcycles

Royal Enfield has reported its sales figures for the month of August 2023. The bikemaker sold 77,583 motorcycles, which marks an 11 per cent growth in sales as compared to the corresponding period last year when they sold 70,112 motorcycles. If we look at the numbers from July 2023, they sold 4,466 more motorcycles in August, showcasing a 6 per cent month-over-month growth.

As for domestic sales, Royal Enfield sold 69,393 motorcycles in India. This registered a 10 per cent growth compared to the previous year's August sales of 62,892 motorcycles. Year-to-date (YTD) sales in 2023 stood at 3,42,626 motorcycles, a substantial increase from the 2,67,063 motorcycles sold during the same period in the previous fiscal year, marking a growth of 28 per cent.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained

 

In terms of overseas business, Royal Enfield exported 8,190 motorcycles in August 2023, which was a 13 per cent increase compared to August 2022, when they exported 7,220 motorcycles. However, YTD export numbers showed a decline, with 35,780 motorcycles exported in 2023 compared to 45,809 in 2022, representing a decrease of 22 per cent.

 

When we combine domestic and export sales, the total motorcycles sold in August 2023 were 77,583, reflecting an 11 per cent growth compared to the same month last year. YTD's total sales in 2023 amounted to 3,78,406 motorcycles, which was a significant increase from the 3,12,872 motorcycles sold during the same period in the previous fiscal year, showing a growth of 21 per cent.

 

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Top 5 Highlights

 

In recent news, Royal Enfield launched the latest version of the Bullet 350 motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2023 Bullet 350 is available in three variants and five different colours, depending on the variant. The base model is available in Military Red and Military Black, while the standard variant can be found in Standard Black and Standard Maroon. Finally, the top-spec Gold Black variant boasts a blacked-out paint job with both matte and glossy finishes, as well as copper-coloured pinstriping.

 

