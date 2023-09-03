Login

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Top 5 Highlights

The new Bullet 350 adopts RE’s modern platform and powertrain
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

03-Sep-23 04:25 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is priced at Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Offered in three variants and five colour options
  • Model name in continuous production since 1932

Royal Enfield has launched the modern iteration of the legendary Bullet 350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bike remains similar in terms of looks like the outgoing model, underneath, the 2023 Bullet 350 is modern in every manner. Here are the top five highlights of the new motorcycle from Royal Enfield.

 


 

Continuous Production Record

The Bullet 350 model holds the record for the longest continuous production model in the world. The bike’s production started in 1932 and it has now been 91 years since the Bullet 350 started rolling off the assembly line. The motorcycle has a rich heritage and long history that originates from the UK.

 

Also Read: All-New Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In India; Starts At Rs 1.74 Lakh

New Frame

The single downtube frame has now been replaced with a double downtube frame which was first introduced on the Meteor 350. The new frame has significantly improved the dynamics of RE’s 350cc motorcycle range, is lighter and uses the engine as a stressed member. The motorcycle is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels featuring a 100/90-R19 front tyre and a 120/80-R18 rear tyre.


J-Series Powertrain

The main highlight of the 2023 Bullet 350 is the powertrain. It now receives the J-series engine that already does duty on the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the Hunter 350. The motor is a single-pot air-cooled SOHC mill that is capable of producing 20.2bhp and 27Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Variants And Pricing Explained

Updated Styling

The Bullet 350 is meant for Royal Enfield purists and hence carries an old-school design that’s in line with the previous Bullet models. The design is the same but all-new and the Bullet continues to offer a hand pinstriped fuel tank, ribbed one-piece seat and some more.

 

New Colours

The 2023 Bullet 350 is available in three variants and is offered in five colour options depending on the variant. The base model is offered in two colour options, Military Red and Military Black. Next, the standard variant is offered in Standard Black and Standard Maroon. Lastly, the top-spec Gold Black variant comes with a blacked-out paint job with matte and glossy painted finishes with copper-coloured pinstriping.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Bullet 350# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 highlights# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Prices# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Features# Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Colours

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Royal Enfield Models

Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.84 - 2.51 Lakh

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.16 - 2.24 Lakh

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 3.03 - 3.31 Lakh

Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

₹ 1.74 - 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

₹ 3.49 - 3.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

₹ 2.06 - 2.22 Lakh

Royal Enfield Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411

₹ 2.03 - 2.08 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Top 5 Highlights
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn