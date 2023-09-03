2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Top 5 Highlights

Royal Enfield has launched the modern iteration of the legendary Bullet 350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom). While the bike remains similar in terms of looks like the outgoing model, underneath, the 2023 Bullet 350 is modern in every manner. Here are the top five highlights of the new motorcycle from Royal Enfield.





Continuous Production Record

The Bullet 350 model holds the record for the longest continuous production model in the world. The bike’s production started in 1932 and it has now been 91 years since the Bullet 350 started rolling off the assembly line. The motorcycle has a rich heritage and long history that originates from the UK.

New Frame

The single downtube frame has now been replaced with a double downtube frame which was first introduced on the Meteor 350. The new frame has significantly improved the dynamics of RE’s 350cc motorcycle range, is lighter and uses the engine as a stressed member. The motorcycle is suspended by telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The bike rides on wire-spoke wheels featuring a 100/90-R19 front tyre and a 120/80-R18 rear tyre.





J-Series Powertrain

The main highlight of the 2023 Bullet 350 is the powertrain. It now receives the J-series engine that already does duty on the Meteor 350, Classic 350 and the Hunter 350. The motor is a single-pot air-cooled SOHC mill that is capable of producing 20.2bhp and 27Nm and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Updated Styling

The Bullet 350 is meant for Royal Enfield purists and hence carries an old-school design that’s in line with the previous Bullet models. The design is the same but all-new and the Bullet continues to offer a hand pinstriped fuel tank, ribbed one-piece seat and some more.

New Colours

The 2023 Bullet 350 is available in three variants and is offered in five colour options depending on the variant. The base model is offered in two colour options, Military Red and Military Black. Next, the standard variant is offered in Standard Black and Standard Maroon. Lastly, the top-spec Gold Black variant comes with a blacked-out paint job with matte and glossy painted finishes with copper-coloured pinstriping.