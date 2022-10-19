Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle To Offer 307 Km Range On A Single Charge, Pre-Bookings Open On October 23

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette held its first Battery Day event at its production facility, and the electric mobility start-up has announced a range of 307 km (Indian Driving Cycle) on a single charge on the upcoming F77 electric motorcycle. Ultraviolette showcased the F77 in its production-spec guise sans the fairing, revealing the revised frame, swingarm, and a newly-developed battery. This is the Gen2 F77 that now comes with a 10.5 kWh fixed battery that promises 2.5 times higher battery capacity, effectively making it the highest battery capacity on any electric two-wheeler in the country. Pre-bookings for the F77 begin on October 23, 2022, for a token of Rs. 10,000, while the launch will take place on November 24.

The range though is the big talking point on the Gen 2 Ultraviolette F77 that's gone up from 150 km on a single charge that was announced in 2019. Ultraviolette says it made multiple upgrades to the battery architecture. The company moved to a 21,700 format from the previous 18,650, which resulted in higher volume optimisation. The battery pack also now gets an aluminium casing, while its weight has also increased to a hefty 50 kg. In comparison, the Gen 1 version had three battery packs that were detachable and portable, as opposed to the now fixed unit.

Speaking at the Battery Day 2022 event, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette stated, "When we set out to build India's first high performance electric motorcycle, we knew right from the beginning that battery tech, and design would be one of the most critical aspects in making the F77 one of the most anticipated and desirable electric vehicles in the country. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the last 5 years and are able to bring in the best from aerospace, aviation, and consumer electronics to create the most advanced electric motorcycle in India, by every standard. We have always believed that we can create world-leading technology and design here in India, and we hope that the benchmark set by us is a starting point in the development of cutting-edge technologies and reliable electric vehicles by many."

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added, "We have invested equal amounts of time and energy into the R&D of the F77's battery as much as into the development and design of the motorcycle. We have gone through five generations of battery development and 14 generations of BMS advancements as a result of our unflinching commitment to developing the most robust and reliable power architecture of any electric vehicle in the industry."

Ultraviolette is claiming a range of 307 km for its F77 electric motorcycle, up from the initial claims of 150 km.

Ultraviolette says the F77 has been through thousands of kilometres of testing including extensive simulation, dyno and on-road testing. The company has also put the battery through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing. That said, the F77's real-world performance is yet to be seen and we can only talk about the true range after we've ridden the motorcycle. The company is aiming the 300-400 cc segment with the F77 and prices are expected to be in the Rs. 3.7-4.3 lakh vicinity.

Backed by TVS, Ultraviolette aims to begin deliveries of its electric motorcycle by the end of the calendar year. The company will be opening its first experience centre in Bengaluru, before expanding to other cities over the next 12 months. It also plans to begin exports to other markets in the next 24 months. The company says it received over 70,000 booking interests from 190 countries since the F77 debuted in 2019.