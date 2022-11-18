Upcoming BMW R 1300 GS Spotted On Off-Road Test

Latest spy shots reveal what seems to be an advanced test prototype of the upcoming BMW R 1300 GS. The new bike will not just come with a new engine, but will also likely come with changes to the chassis, compared to the current BMW R 1250 GS. The bike in the spy shots has been photographed in what looks like off-road tests, and is equipped with knobby dual-sport tyres, kitted out on alloy wheels.

The new BMW R 1300 GS is expected to get a liquid-cooled engine, and will come loaded with technology.



The engine is a BMW boxer twin, but there’s a different crankcase, and different heads and cylinders, so it’s likely to be all-new and will come with liquid-cooling and will continue to get variable valve actuation. The frame around the engine has been revised as well, and is now made of cast aluminium, as is the rear subframe, the new swingarm and the case mounts. All that use of aluminium is likely to help the R 1300 GS reduce some weight.

Radar-powered blind spot detection and warning system expected, along with other new tech



The bike in these pictures seem almost ready for production, but there’s no word yet on when the production model will be unveiled. We expect BMW Motorrad to launch the new R 1300 GS sometime in 2023, and it will likely feature new technology, like blind spot detection and warning tech, with radar, as well as cornering lights. The new model will likely get a significant technical upgrade from the current BMW R 1250 GS.