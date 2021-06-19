  • Home
  • News
  • Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: What We Know So Far

Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: What We Know So Far

The Yamaha RayZR Hybrid is expected to share the same electric power assisted petrol engine with the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid. Both scooters will be launched soon.
authorBy car&bike Team
19-Jun-21 10:47 PM IST
Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: What We Know So Far banner
Highlights
  • New RayZR Hybrid to get 125 cc engine with electric power assist
  • RayZR Hybrid to get more torque than current model of the RayZR
  • New colours, Bluetooth connectivity, and a long list of new features

India Yamaha Motor will launch two updated scooters very soon in India, both with hybrid engines. While the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid will be the first one to go on sale, the Yamaha RayZR Hybrid, as well as the RayZR Street Rally Hybrid will also be launched soon. The RayZR Hybrid scooters are expected to share the same 125 cc engine with electric power assist as the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and will also get a long list of new features, including Bluetooth connectivity. At the recent launch event of the new Yamaha FZ-X, the upcoming RayZR was briefly revealed, but full specifications and details are to be shared at the time of launch. Here's what we know about the new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid so far.

Also Read: Yamaha RayZR Hybrid Revealed

125 cc Hybrid Engine

t6q1pcr8

The new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will come with electric power assist, offering more torque. While the current RayZR's output is 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm, the RayZR Hybrid's engine will produce the same 8 bhp, but more torque of 10.3 Nm

Also Read: Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid Revealed; India Launch Soon

Bluetooth Connectivity

6tsptpi4

Like the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, the upcoming Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will also get Bluetooth connectivity. While all the connected features will be announced at the time of the launch, the RayZR Hybrid will get the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app, and will offer remote hazard light activation, answer me function and more.

Also Read: Top 7 Features Of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid

LED Lighting

58eccv28

The new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will get a new LED headlight, to give the scooter fresh appeal and lend it a sense of premium-ness. The instrument console is expected to be full-digital, though Yamaha has yet to reveal any details about the instrumentation, or the new connected features through the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app. We expect the RayZR Hybrid to have significantly more features than the current RayZR

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Launched IN India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

New Colours

nt41abm

Both the new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid and the RayZR Street Rally Hybrid are expected to get several new colours to give the scooters fresh appeal and to justify the updated model tag. Of course, along with hybrid technology, which will provide electric power assist to the petrol engine, the scooters will come with a long list of new features, including side-stand engine cut-off, Bluetooth connectivity, and even automatic start stop, and a silent start system are expected

Related Articles
Yamaha Launches 2022 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the R15M, MT 15 & RayZR 125
Yamaha Launches 2022 Monster Energy Moto GP Editions of the R15M, MT 15 & RayZR 125
2 months ago
Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: Top 5 Highlights
Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: Top 5 Highlights
1 year ago
Yamaha Ray-ZR Hybrid Revealed
Yamaha Ray-ZR Hybrid Revealed
1 year ago

Top trending

1Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
2TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Yamaha Bikes

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

What would you consider before buying an electric scooter?