Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: What We Know So Far
- New RayZR Hybrid to get 125 cc engine with electric power assist
- RayZR Hybrid to get more torque than current model of the RayZR
- New colours, Bluetooth connectivity, and a long list of new features
India Yamaha Motor will launch two updated scooters very soon in India, both with hybrid engines. While the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid will be the first one to go on sale, the Yamaha RayZR Hybrid, as well as the RayZR Street Rally Hybrid will also be launched soon. The RayZR Hybrid scooters are expected to share the same 125 cc engine with electric power assist as the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and will also get a long list of new features, including Bluetooth connectivity. At the recent launch event of the new Yamaha FZ-X, the upcoming RayZR was briefly revealed, but full specifications and details are to be shared at the time of launch. Here's what we know about the new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid so far.
Also Read: Yamaha RayZR Hybrid Revealed
125 cc Hybrid Engine
Also Read: Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid Revealed; India Launch Soon
Bluetooth Connectivity
Also Read: Top 7 Features Of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid
LED Lighting
Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Launched IN India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.17 Lakh
New Colours
Top Festive Picks
Question Of The Day