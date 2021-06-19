Yamaha RayZR Hybrid: What We Know So Far

India Yamaha Motor will launch two updated scooters very soon in India, both with hybrid engines. While the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid will be the first one to go on sale, the Yamaha RayZR Hybrid, as well as the RayZR Street Rally Hybrid will also be launched soon. The RayZR Hybrid scooters are expected to share the same 125 cc engine with electric power assist as the Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, and will also get a long list of new features, including Bluetooth connectivity. At the recent launch event of the new Yamaha FZ-X, the upcoming RayZR was briefly revealed, but full specifications and details are to be shared at the time of launch. Here's what we know about the new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid so far.

Also Read: Yamaha RayZR Hybrid Revealed

125 cc Hybrid Engine

The new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will come with electric power assist, offering more torque. While the current RayZR's output is 8 bhp and 9.7 Nm, the RayZR Hybrid's engine will produce the same 8 bhp, but more torque of 10.3 Nm

Also Read: Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid Revealed; India Launch Soon

Bluetooth Connectivity

Like the Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid, the upcoming Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will also get Bluetooth connectivity. While all the connected features will be announced at the time of the launch, the RayZR Hybrid will get the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app, and will offer remote hazard light activation, answer me function and more.

Also Read: Top 7 Features Of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid

LED Lighting

The new Yamaha RayZR Hybrid will get a new LED headlight, to give the scooter fresh appeal and lend it a sense of premium-ness. The instrument console is expected to be full-digital, though Yamaha has yet to reveal any details about the instrumentation, or the new connected features through the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect app. We expect the RayZR Hybrid to have significantly more features than the current RayZR

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-X Launched IN India; Prices Begin At Rs. 1.17 Lakh

New Colours