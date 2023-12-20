BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?

When it comes to luxury SUVs, few brands do it better than BMW. And one great example is the X7. First launched in 2019, this flagship SUV has become a popular choice among the Who's Who of India. Earlier this year, the Bavarian carmaker introduced the facelifted version of the BMW X7, which came with several new updates, creature comforts and tech. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

Design and Styling

The flagship SUV gets an all-new face, which continues to be dominated by the extra-large twin-kidney grille

I feel BMW has taken the word facelift quite seriously. The flagship SUV gets an all-new face, which continues to be dominated by the extra-large twin-kidney grille. And with the vertical chrome slats and silver surround it still looks very ‘In your face’. But what really gives the SUV that new look is the split design for the headlights and daytime running lamps. Fully adaptive LED headlights are standard and so is integrated high-beam assistant. Also, the new light signature for the LED DRLs gives it a sharp look.

The X7 wears new 21-inch M light alloy wheels

The model with me was the top-spec M Sport variant, equipped with the M Sport package, featuring an aggressive-looking bumper with glossy back finishes, sharper bumper lip, and aerofoils. Overall, quite sexy, and stylish, but I feel a bit too busy for my liking.

Except for a tweaked design for LED taillights, the rear almost remains unchanged

From the profile, the X7’s large footprint becomes even more apparent, which is further accentuated by the new 21-inch M light alloy wheels, the aluminium running boards on either side and the black roof rails. Except for a tweaked design for LED taillights, the rear almost remains unchanged. However, it does come with glossy black elements on the bumper with a faux diffuser as part of the M Sport package, along with chrome-tipped dual exhausts.

Interior & Cabin Features

BMW offers a single-unit display with two screens inside the X7

The cabin too comes with its fair share of updates. Yes, the layout largely remains unchanged, but one of the bigger updates is that now BMW offers a single-unit display with two screens, similar to the one that you have seen on the 7 series and the i7. Also, in addition to the soft-touch material, BMW has made use of a lot of crystal elements, both on the dashboard and centre console. In fact, instead of a shifter lever, now you get a crystal toggle switch as a gear selector. There is also an illuminated light bar on the dashboard with the X7 lettering that lights up along with ambient lights.

Instead of a shifter lever, now you get a crystal toggle switch as a gear selector

Also, this being the M package, you get an M steering wheel, which certainly looks nice, and has a nice feel to it. Both front seats are perforated, which means you get ventilation and heating functions for the driver and co-passenger. However, BMW doesn’t offer a massage function, and given the segment this SUV caters to, I feel that’s a big miss. In fact, the bigger letdown is that the second-row seats get none of these creature comforts because I feel a lot of the owners would like to be chauffeured around in this X7. In fact, what tells you that this is meant to be a chauffeur-driven vehicle, is the set of extra controls on the driver-side door that gives access to control rear seats and rear sunshade.

The under-thigh support could have been better in the second-row seats

So yes, if you are buying the X7 then it’s the rear seat where you need to be in. The model I drove came with comfortable captain seats with an electric sliding function, along with two separate zones for climate control (you get 5 in total). The rear seat occupant can also control the three-pane sunroof and the electric privacy blinds. So yes, you do feel like a boss. Having said that, although space is not an issue, the under-thigh support could have been better in the second-row seats.

Accessing the third row is also easy. There’s a dedicated button that folds and pushes the second-row seat to give way. However, getting in and out takes some effort, so it’s not recommended for the elderly. Also, while it’s not the best seat for someone of my size and stature, even average-sized adults won’t be very comfortable here. The seats are best suited for young adults and kids. That said, BMW does offer dedicated AC controls at the third row, bottle holders and USB ports at the back.

The X7 comes with a two-piece powered tailgate

The X7 continues to come with the two-piece powered tailgate and a boot space of 326 litres of boot space with all the seats in an upright position. There are buttons at the back that allow you to electrically fold the third-row seats to increase the luggage space to 750 litres of boot space, which can be further increased to over 2000 litres by sliding the second-row seats.

Infotainment & Tech

The X7 is equipped with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display

The big tech feature inside the X7 is the aforementioned wide dual-screen unit that houses a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. It’s the same unit we have seen in the i7 and like the electric sedan, here too the former is the main command centre for the car.

It’s loaded with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and both get wireless functionality. BMW also offers navigation and a tonne of other in-car functions that can be accessed via the touchscreen unit like – vehicle data, climate control, seat ventilation function and much more. BMW also continues to offer gesture controls that allow you to do things like increase volume, change track, or adjust the orientation of the 360-degree cameras by simply doing some hand gestures in front of the screen.

The 12.3-inch instrument cluster is loaded with BMW Live Cockpit Professional

As for the 12.3-inch instrument cluster, it is loaded with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which offers you a tonne of information along with multiple themes, navigation and more. The head-up display too works fine, but I wish the viewing angle was better.

The centre console features a wireless phone charger, a 12-volt socket and a bunch of shortcut buttons

The centre console also houses a wireless phone charger, a 12-volt socket and a bunch of shortcut buttons that allow access to the car’s driving modes, infotainment system and toggle switch to control the lift function. So yes, this has air suspension, which allows you to adjust the height and the ground clearance of the SUV, which comes in handy when you go off-road.

Safety

The X7 a load of safety features including 7 airbags and ADAS

The X7 also gets a host of safety nets, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS, like - Active Park Distance Control (PDC) Active Protection with Attentiveness Assistant and 360-degree view cameras among more. You also get a bunch of other active and passive safety features like – 7 airbags, anti-lock brakes with brake assist, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, hill descent control, and ISOFIX mounts among more.

Engine & Performance

The 3.0-litre diesel engine is tuned to churn out 335 bhp and a monstrous 700 Nm of peak torque

BMW offers the X7 both on petrol and diesel options, and I got to test the latter in the top-spec xDrive40d M Sport guise. Now, on paper, the X7 certainly feels like a beast. The 3.0-litre diesel engine is tuned to churn out 335 bhp and a monstrous 700 Nm of peak torque. And as the figures suggest, the SUV certainly feels torquey and powerful.

However, the power build-up is quite gradual. It builds up speed in a poised manner and doesn't like to be rushed really. But that is the case with the comfort mode. As soon as you put it on sports mode, the car suddenly feels more energetic and guns ahead with great urgency and gusto. So yes, it is quite powerful, and you do have the option to get the complete potential of this engine.

The X7's power build-up is quite gradual, it builds up speed in a poised manner and doesn't like to be rushed really

That being said, it likes to be driven in a very gradual and poised manner. So yes, I wish BMW had tuned the engine to be a bit more exciting. I wish it had more character. However, I know that most of the buyers who will be buying this car will use it as a chauffeur-driven vehicle. And for such usage, the engine is quite capable and more than enough for your everyday use.

The X7 gets the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard

The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. Yes, this gets the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard, and that performs quite nicely. The shifts are pretty smooth and precise, and if you want the controls in your hand, there are paddle shifters.

Driving Dynamics

The SUV handles quite nicely and feels planted at higher speeds

As for how the X7 feels on the road, the ride quality is extremely nice. It feels nice and supple and can take on all the undulations on the road with quite a bit of ease. Barely any harshness is felt inside the cabin. The SUV also handles quite nicely and feels planted at higher speeds inspiring confidence, however, this being a big SUV, you do feel the size of this, because there is body roll. Try to take a corner a bit too aggressively, and the weight shift becomes all too apparent. However, on a straight line, the X7 feels rock solid and imparts great confidence.

Price & Verdict

The diesel version of the X7 undercuts its closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLS by a good Rs. 3 lakh

The petrol version of the BMW X7 facelift is priced from Rs. 1.24 crore, while prices for the diesel trims begin at Rs. 1.26 crore (ex-showroom, India). In fact, at this price, the diesel version of the X7 undercuts its closest rival, the Mercedes-Benz GLS by a good Rs. 3 lakh.

In a nutshell, then, BMW has certainly pulled all the right stops to make this a better, more premium product. Yes, there are certain features that you would expect from a car that costs around Rs. 1.5 crore and the X7 misses out on some of them. Also, I wished the X7 was a bit more exciting to drive.

But, let’s be honest, anyone who’s going to buy this car is going to sit in the back seat and will be chauffeur-driven. And when it comes to rear seat comfort and luxury quotient, the X7 has that in abundance. So, if you are looking to add a flagship SUV to your garage, then the X7 ticks all the right boxes.