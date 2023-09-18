Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 Review: In Pictures

By Carandbike Team

4 mins read

18-Sep-23 08:43 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The Apache RTR 310 offers unique features & electronics
  • Superb dynamics and optional lean-sensitive riding aids
  • Prices go up above Rs. 3 lakh for fully-loaded variants

The new TVS Apache RTR 310 is the flagship model in the TVS Apache RTR series, and boasts of segment-first features. It's the quickest motorcycle to be made by TVS Motor Company, and it will take on the new KTM 390 Duke as its main rival. Is it good enough to be the best in the segment? Here's a look at a pictorial review of what the latest TVS Apache RTR 310 is all about.

 

Watch the TVS Apache RTR 310 Video Review:

 

 

Also Read: 2023 TVS Apache RTR 310 Review

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Design

There's no denying the fact that the TVS Apache RTR 310 looks sharp and sporty with its bold streetfighter design. It oozes premium appeal and has that stance which looks fast even when standing still. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 TFT Connected Instrument Console

 

The new 5-inch, full-colour TFT instrument console not just offers Bluetooth connectivity, but GoPro controls as well, and is intuitive and easy to use. There are five ride modes in all, Urban, Touring, Sport, Track and a Supermoto mode, in which rear wheel ABS can be turned off. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Electronics & Riding Aids

 

The feature list is long, with standard dual-channel ABS and traction control as well, as a safety net. For the higher variants, there’s a bi-directional quickshifter, and under the Built to Order (BTO) custom program, there’s more kit available, including fully adjustable suspension in the Dynamic Kit and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Additional lean-sensitive riding aids, as well as features like wheelie control, stoppie control, and slope dependent control are available in the Dynamic Pro kit. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Vs TVS Apache RR 310 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Acceleration

The 312.12 cc, single-cylinder engine is shared with the TVS Apache RR 310, but it sounds slightly different.  In numbers, TVS claims a segment-best 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of just 2.81 seconds, which is said to be fastest in its segment, and faster than even the RR 310. The reason is a bigger 46-tooth rear sprocket which gives the RTR 310 better initial acceleration than the RR 310, which comes with a 42-teeth rear sprocket. But the intake, airbox and exhaust internals are also different on the RTR 310, as is the fuelling calibration, which results in a 1.6 bhp increase in maximum power and 1.4 Nm hike in peak power. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Performance

 

The Apache RTR 310 will cruise happily at 120-130 kmph, but you will feel some buzz from the engine from around 6,500 rpm till about 7,500 rpm, beyond which the buzz kind of tapers away. And at those revs, in sixth gear, you will be at speeds of between 95-110 kmph, when you will feel some vibes on the fuel tank, seat and pegs.

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Dynamics

Where the Apache RTR 310 definitely impresses is in its dynamics. Around the tight track at the Thailand Circuit Motorsport Complex, the RTR 310 demonstrated a level of flickability and playfulness that is instantly likeable. Whether it’s hard braking, left to right transitions or pushing around a tight corner, the TVS Apache RTR 310 offers a level of surefooted-ness that is quite impressive.

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Ride & Braking Performance

 

 

The brakes work well and offer sure shot stopping power, and the lean-sensitive ABS and traction control offered us the confidence of electronic nannies always having our back. The climate-controlled seat offers cooling which is a novelty and quite useful in the hot and humid riding conditions. 

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Variants: Price & Value

The base variant of the TVS Apache RTR 310 is priced at Rs. 2.43 lakh (Ex-showroom). But the base variant doesn't get the bi-directional quickshifter, which is only available a variant above, priced at Rs. 2,57,990 (Ex-showroom). And for the Fury Yellow colour variant, the price goes up to Rs. 2,63,990 (Ex-showroom). But then, the adjustable suspension is only available in the Dynamic kit, priced at Rs. 18,000 and for those looking at availing of the 6-axis IMU powered electronics, which include lean-sensitive ABS, traction control and ABS, the price will be a further addition of Rs. 22,000 pushing up the price of the RTR 310 BTO to Rs. 3,03,990 (Ex-showroom). And if one chooses the Sepang Blue colour option, the price further shoots up to Rs. 3,13,990 (Ex-showroom).

 

TVS Apache RTR 310 Verdict

 

 

# TVS Apache RTR 310 Review# TVS Apache RTR 310# TVS Apache RTR 310 Features# TVS Apache RTR 310 Performance

