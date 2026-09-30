Is It Safe To Install Aftermarket CNG Kits In Modern BS6 Direct-Injection Engines?
- A BS6 petrol car can be retrofitted with CNG if the conversion is approved
- Direct-injection engines need a kit specifically designed and approved for them
- An unauthorised or poorly installed kit can create safety and reliability problems
Yes, but you cannot simply fit any aftermarket CNG kit to any BS6 petrol car. India permitted the retrofitment of CNG and LPG kits on BS6 gasoline vehicles under the 2022 regulatory changes, subject to the prescribed approval requirements. That distinction is especially important for a direct-injection engine, where petrol is injected directly into the engine rather than into the intake passage.
The conversion therefore has to work with the particular engine and its original electronic controls. India's testing requirements for CNG-retrofitted vehicles specifically cover systems that communicate with the vehicle's original petrol engine controls and require checks for emissions, on-road performance, fuel consumption and durability.
Also Read: Why Do Factory-Fitted CNG Cars Lose Power When Switching from Petrol to Gas Mode?
Why Are Direct-Injection Engines More Complicated?
In a conventional petrol engine, the fuel system and engine computer can be adapted to work with a CNG system relatively simply. A direct-injection engine has a different fuel-delivery arrangement. The petrol injectors send fuel directly into the engine's combustion chamber, and the engine computer constantly adjusts fuel delivery and other settings. A retrofit CNG system therefore needs to work alongside those original controls rather than simply replacing them.
Indian testing standards specifically recognise retrofit CNG systems using a master-slave arrangement, where the CNG system translates the petrol system's control strategy while the vehicle runs on CNG. That is why a cheap universal kit advertised as fitting “all petrol cars” deserves caution.
Is an Aftermarket CNG Kit Safe for a BS6 Direct-Injection Engine?
It can be, if the complete retrofit is properly approved, matched to the vehicle and installed correctly. The approval process is not supposed to be based only on whether the engine starts and runs on CNG. Retrofit approval involves component, engine and vehicle testing, along with requirements covering emissions, safety and installation.
Also Read: What Happens If You Put Diesel in a Petrol Car? Here’s What You Should Do
For CNG-retrofitted vehicles, the rules also require the kit to be type-approved for the relevant vehicle application and the installation to be carried out by an authorised installer. So the brand name on the kit is not enough. You need to know whether the kit is approved for your exact car and engine.
What Should You Check Before Installing One?
Don't let the installer start drilling and wiring before answering these questions.
Your CNG retrofit checklist
- Is this kit approved for my exact make, model and engine?
- Is the installer authorised to fit it?
- Can they show the relevant approval details?
- Will the installation preserve the vehicle's required emissions compliance?
- What changes will be made to the original petrol system?
- Will the petrol system still operate normally?
- What documents will I receive after installation?
- What inspection and maintenance does the CNG system require?
The installation itself also has prescribed equipment and safety requirements. The applicable standards specify items such as leak-checking equipment and fire-fighting equipment for authorised CNG kit installation facilities.
What Happens If You Fit a Cheap or Unapproved Kit?
This is where trying to save money upfront can become a bigger problem. An incorrectly matched kit can interfere with how the engine controls fuel delivery and emissions. A poor installation can also introduce fuel leaks, wiring problems or other safety issues.
More importantly, a retrofit that doesn't have the required approval is not the same thing as a properly certified conversion. So if an installer says that you shouldn’t worry as they have fitted this kit to hundreds of cars. That isn't the same as: “This kit is approved for your exact vehicle and we are authorised to install it.”
Will CNG Damage a Direct-Injection Engine?
You shouldn't assume that it will, but you also shouldn't assume every CNG conversion is equally suitable. The fact that an engine is direct-injection doesn't automatically make CNG conversion unsafe. India has specific testing requirements for CNG-retrofitted vehicles, including emission, durability, diagnostic and fuel-consumption checks.
The bigger concern is whether the particular conversion has been developed and approved for that engine. A CNG system that works properly on one petrol engine should not automatically be assumed to be suitable for another just because both cars are BS6.
Can a CNG Retrofit Affect Your Car's Warranty?
Potentially, yes, so check the warranty terms before modifying the car. A CNG retrofit changes the vehicle from its original factory configuration. If a later warranty claim involves a component affected by that modification, the manufacturer may examine whether the modification contributed to the problem.
This is one reason you should keep the retrofit approval, installation documents and invoices rather than treating the conversion as a simple accessory installation. The Motor Vehicles Act also provides a legal framework around vehicle type approval and safety requirements, while CNG retrofitment itself is governed through the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.
BS6 Direct-Injection CNG Retrofit: Safe or Risky?
A BS6 direct-injection CNG retrofit should be judged by the approval, kit compatibility and installation process, not simply by the fact that the car is BS6. The table below highlights the checks that can help you separate a properly approved conversion from a potentially risky installation.
|What you're considering
|What it means
|Approved kit for your exact car
|Proceed only through the approved installation route
|Installer is authorised
|Important requirement
|Kit has no vehicle-specific approval
|Avoid
|Installer cannot show approval documents
|Red flag
|“Universal” kit for multiple unrelated engines
|Needs extra caution
|Very cheap installation with no paperwork
|Avoid
|Properly approved retrofit with trained installer
|Can be a legitimate conversion
Is It Safe to Install a CNG Kit in a BS6 Direct-Injection Engine?
It can be, but only when the conversion is specifically approved for the vehicle and installed through the prescribed route. BS6 status alone doesn't make a car automatically compatible with every aftermarket CNG kit.
Direct-injection engines need a conversion system that works correctly with the vehicle's original engine controls, and the retrofit needs to meet India's approval and installation requirements. So don't shop for the cheapest CNG kit. Shop for the kit that your exact engine is actually approved to use.
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