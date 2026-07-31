Lost Your RC? Here's How To Apply For A Duplicate Registration Certificate
- Report the lost or stolen RC to the police before applying for a duplicate
- You can apply for a duplicate RC through the Parivahan Sewa portal or your local RTO
- Keep documents like identity proof, insurance and Form 26 ready to avoid delays
The Registration Certificate (RC) is one of the most important documents for any vehicle owner. It proves that your vehicle is registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) and legally belongs to you. If your RC is lost, stolen or badly damaged, you don't need to register your vehicle again. Instead, you can apply for a duplicate RC.
The process is now much easier than before, with most of the application being completed online through the Parivahan Sewa portal. However, you'll still need to submit a few documents and, in some cases, visit the RTO for verification. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get a duplicate RC without unnecessary confusion.
Also Read: Is HSRP Mandatory for all Vehicles in India?
When Should You Apply for a Duplicate RC?
You should apply for a duplicate RC if:
- Your RC has been lost.
- Your RC has been stolen.
- The document has been damaged and is no longer readable.
- The smart card has become unusable due to wear or damage.
If your RC is simply at home and you've misplaced it temporarily, it's worth searching for it first. Once a duplicate RC is issued, the original RC is no longer considered valid.
Loss of RC must first be reported to the police.
What Should You Do Immediately After Losing Your RC?
Before starting the application process, there are two important things you should do.
Report the Loss to the Police
Visit the nearest police station or use your state's online police portal to report the missing RC. If the RC was misplaced, you'll usually receive a Lost Property Report or Non-Cognisable Report (NCR). If it was stolen, you should file an FIR. This report helps establish that the document has been lost and reduces the risk of someone misusing it.
Check for Pending Traffic Challans
Before applying, make sure there are no pending traffic challans linked to your vehicle. Some RTOs may ask you to clear pending dues before processing your application, so it's worth checking in advance.
Also Read: What Happens If Your FASTag Balance Goes Negative During a Highway Journey?
Documents Required for a Duplicate RC
Keeping all the required documents ready before you begin can make the process much smoother.
You'll generally need:
- Duly filled Form 26 (Application for Duplicate RC)
- Police FIR or Lost Property Report
- Identity proof (Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Passport, etc.)
- Address proof
- Valid motor insurance policy
- Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate
- Self-declaration or affidavit, if required
- Chassis number pencil impression (if requested by your RTO)
- Financier's No Objection Certificate (NOC), if the vehicle is under an active loan
Some requirements may differ slightly depending on your state's transport department.
How to Apply for a Duplicate RC Online
The easiest way to apply is through the Parivahan Sewa portal. Here's how the process usually works.
Step 1: Visit the Parivahan Sewa Portal
Go to the Vehicle Related Services section and select the state where your vehicle is registered. Enter your vehicle registration number to begin the application.
Step 2: Verify Your Vehicle Details
You'll be asked to verify your vehicle using details such as the chassis number. An OTP may also be sent to your registered mobile number. Once verified, choose Application for Duplicate RC from the list of available services.
Step 3: Fill in the Application
Provide the reason for requesting a duplicate RC, such as:
- Lost
- Stolen
- Damaged
Carefully fill in the remaining details before moving to the next step.
Step 4: Upload the Required Documents
Upload scanned copies of the required documents, including your police report, identity proof and insurance policy. Make sure all documents are clear and easy to read to avoid delays.
Step 5: Pay the Fee
Pay the applicable fee online using UPI, net banking, debit card or credit card. Once the payment is successful, download and save the acknowledgement receipt for future reference.
Step 6: Visit the RTO, If Required
Depending on your state's process, you may be asked to visit the RTO with the original documents for verification. Once everything is verified, the duplicate RC is processed and sent to your registered address.
Also Read: How To Verify A Used Car's Accident History Before Buying
How Long Does It Take to Get a Duplicate RC?
The processing time varies from one state to another. In many cases, a duplicate RC is issued within 15 to 30 working days, although some RTOs may complete the process sooner. You can also track the application status online through the Parivahan Sewa portal using your application number.
How Much Does a Duplicate RC Cost?
The fee for a duplicate RC depends on the type of vehicle and the state where it is registered.
As a general guide:
|Vehicle Type
|Approximate Fee*
|Two-wheelers
|From around ₹150
|Cars and other Light Motor Vehicles
|From around ₹300
|Commercial vehicles
|Higher charges may apply
*Smart card charges and other service fees may be charged separately depending on the RTO.
Can You Drive If Your RC Is Lost?
If your physical RC has been lost, don't panic. If you have a digitally signed RC stored in DigiLocker or the mParivahan app, it is generally accepted as a valid document during traffic checks under the applicable government rules. However, you should still apply for a duplicate RC as soon as possible instead of relying only on the digital copy.
What Happens If You Find the Original RC Later?
Sometimes people find the original RC after submitting an application or even after receiving the duplicate. If a duplicate RC has already been issued, the original document is no longer valid for official use.
It should not be used for ownership transfers, insurance updates or any other vehicle-related transactions. If you find the original later, it's best to keep only the latest valid RC issued by the RTO.
Before You Start Your Duplicate RC Application
A little preparation can help you avoid delays during the application process. Before you begin, make sure you have the following ready:
- Form 26, filled and signed correctly
- Police FIR or Lost Property Report
- Identity and address proof
- Valid motor insurance policy
- Valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate
- Chassis number pencil impression, if your RTO asks for one
- Financier's NOC, if the vehicle is still under loan
- A scanned copy of all documents if you're applying online
- Access to the mobile number linked with your vehicle registration for OTP verification
Having these documents ready beforehand can make the process quicker and reduce the chances of your application being delayed.
Final Steps Before Your Duplicate RC Is Issued
Once the application is submitted, keep the acknowledgement receipt or application number safely. You'll need it if you want to check the status of your duplicate RC later. If your RTO asks you to visit for verification, simply carry the original documents along with you. After the documents are verified, the duplicate RC is processed and sent to your registered address.
One more thing to remember: if you happen to find the old RC after the duplicate has already been issued, don't start using it again. The duplicate becomes the valid registration document, while the original is no longer accepted for official use.
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