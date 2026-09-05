MG Comet EV: Made For The City
The irrepressible MG Comet, launched just three years ago, has by now become a familiar sight on our roads. That’s hardly surprising, because it remains, at its very core, an ideal urban EV. The Comet feels completely at home in the hustle and bustle of city life because it was conceptualised as a city car from the ground up. Its clever packaging combines a surprisingly spacious cabin with a compact footprint, which makes it easy to manoeuvre even on crowded roads.
Gaps that look tight from a conventional hatchback suddenly appear easy-peasy when you are slipping in and out of rush-hour traffic. The 4.2-metre turning radius adds to that agility, helping the Comet zip through dense traffic with ease and slip into unconventional parking spaces that a larger car would have to pass up.
Quick Where It Matters
On the move, the Comet is a sprightly customer. Its 42 PS motor delivers 110 Nm of torque instantly, giving the car the quick response it needs to dart into gaps or pull away smartly when traffic starts moving. Its compact proportions and light steering add to that nimble character, so the Comet feels alert and effortless even in the thick of rush-hour traffic.
Space, Range and Everyday Tech
The Comet’s claimed range of 230 km means that a driver whose daily routine consists of an office commute, a school run and a few errands is unlikely to spend every evening thinking about the next charge. It is also a feature-packed car. Depending on the variant, it offers twin 10.25-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected-car functions and a reversing camera, while the upright body and generous glass area give the cabin more space and light than the exterior dimensions suggest.
It is a four-seater when required, although its natural role becomes clear within a few days: most of the time, it will carry one or two people on the short, frequent journeys for which using a much larger car makes little sense.
Built for All Seasons
So, a car for all seasons? Absolutely. The Comet is built around a high-strength body with 19 hot-stamped panels, a construction that MG says makes its overall structure strong and safe. These are not ordinary pieces of sheet metal: the hot-stamping process produces exceptionally strong components that can reinforce critical areas of a car’s structure without adding unnecessary weight.
In the event of a collision, they help the body resist deformation and protect the integrity of the passenger compartment. Its current 17.4 kWh battery carries an IP67 rating for resistance to dust and water ingress, so rain and wet roads do not affect its everyday usability.
When the monsoon slows traffic, the same compact footprint and tight turning circle remain in their element. The Comet can work its way through small spaces, change direction without a cumbersome three-point turn and park without occupying half the street once you arrive. No car should be driven into deep or unfamiliar floodwater, but ordinary rain does not take anything away from the Comet’s easygoing urban character. The weather may change dramatically; the reasons for choosing it do not.
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