MS Dhoni Bike Collection: A Look at His Rare Vintage Bikes and Superbikes

MS Dhoni has always had a deep connection with motorcycles. Long before he became a global sporting icon, he was known for riding through the streets of Ranchi on his two-wheelers. His massive custom-built garage houses over 100 motorcycles, forming one of the most impressive collections in the country.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Brings Home a Custom Yamaha RD350

From Vintage Showpieces to Modern Crotch Rockets

Taking a closer look at Dhoni's garage reveals that motorcycles are not just a display of wealth for him. Some celebrities buy fast machines to maintain status; Dhoni's collection has a more practical purpose. You will find dirt bikes and heavy cruisers parked neatly next to classic commuters or 200-bhp track weapons. He also takes these out for a ride now and then, proving that he intends to use his collection, not just preserve them behind glass.

Yamaha

Yamaha RD350

There is no talking about Dhoni's fleet without mentioning the Yamaha RD350. Known as the Rajdoot in India, this two-stroke legend is his very first motorcycle. Today, he owns multiple examples of the RD350, many of which have been thoroughly restored to factory condition. Recently, he also brought home a custom-built, Competition Green RD350 with his iconic number '7' painted on the fuel tank.

Yamaha YZF600R Thundercat

Another interesting addition to the Yamaha family is the YZF600R, also called the Thundercat. Produced between 1996 and 2007, this motorcycle has a 600 cc, four-cylinder engine generating roughly 88 bhp. It was considered a highly capable touring motorcycle during its time.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki Ninja H2

Kawasaki built this bike to flex its engineering power, and it demands immense skill to ride it safely. It has a 1.0-litre, four-cylinder supercharged engine that delivers around 200 bhp and 134 Nm of torque. Dhoni was among the very first to pick this machine up from the Indian market.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

But before the H2, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R was Dhoni’s preferred tool for speed. Powered by a 1.4-litre engine that puts out 200 bhp, the ZX-14R is built for high-speed stability and comfort. It is heavy, but it remains one of the finest sports touring machines ever made.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Apache RTR 450 FX

Dhoni’s love for off-roading is answered by a very special dirt bike: the TVS Apache RTR 450 FX. It is a rally-ready machine gifted to him by TVS, featuring a 450 cc engine paired with a six-speed gearbox and a hydraulic clutch. It is also a highly exclusive, purpose-built machine that you cannot simply walk into a showroom and buy.

Also Read: Sherco-TVS RTR 450 FX First Ride

Other Global Exotics

Confederate Hellcat X132

The Confederate Hellcat X132 is easily the rarest motorcycle in his garage. With only 150 units ever built, Dhoni is believed to be the only owner in South East Asia. Priced at roughly Rs. 47 lakh when new, this American machine is built using aircraft-grade titanium to keep its weight down to 227 kg. It is a loud, brash, and incredibly powerful machine that stands out even in a room full of Italian superbikes.

Ducati 1098

Adding a touch of Italian flair to his collection is the Ducati 1098. This superbike was available for a limited time around 2007, and Dhoni was quick to secure one. It is powered by a 1.0-litre liquid-cooled, V-twin engine that churns out 160 bhp. The 1098 is famous for its gorgeous design and aggressive riding posture, setting the design tone for many modern Ducati sports bikes.

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

For more relaxed rides, Dhoni often takes out his Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. This classic American cruiser costs around Rs. 17 lakh and has a 1.6-litre air-cooled, V-twin engine. With 77 bhp and 132 Nm of torque, it is less about top speed and more about enjoying a calm, thumping ride. The Fat Boy has a heavy build and a comfortable riding posture, making it ideal for long highway stretches.

Vintage British Classics

BSA Gold Star and Norton Jubilee 250

Digging deeper into the cricketer's vintage section, you will find some British classics like the BSA Gold Star and the Norton Jubilee 250. The Gold Star was among the first British motorcycles capable of crossing 100 kmph. These motorcycles, however, do not have the electronics and safety nets of modern bikes. Instead, they offer a pure riding experience that old-school bikers love.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Bike Collection

A Rider's Dream Garage

Apart from the ones we’ve mentioned, Dhoni has quite a few more bikes in his collection as well. Owning over 100 motorcycles is a daring feat for many, but maintaining them is not easy. Motorcycles, especially vintage two-strokes and Italian superbikes, need a lot of care and frequent services. Rubber seals dry out, batteries die, and fuel systems clog if the bikes are left sitting in one place for too long. However, Dhoni has a dedicated team to make sure every machine in his garage keeps running beautifully.

What truly makes the cricketer's bike collection special is the clear meaning behind his every purchase. He does not buy bikes simply because they are expensive or trendy. He buys them because he understands their history and respects their engineering. From the humble Suzuki Shogun to the exotic Hellcat, each motorcycle present here is unique in its own way. And this garage shows the journey of a man who genuinely loves how a throttle feels, how an exhaust note sounds, and how joyful it is to ride one.



