Wheel Alignment vs Wheel Balancing: How To Know Which Service Your Car Actually Needs

Wheel alignment and wheel balancing are two different services, even though both are related to your tyres and wheels. Alignment deals with the position and angle of the wheels, while balancing deals with how evenly the wheel and tyre rotate.

If your car keeps pulling to one side or the steering wheel sits crooked, it may need a wheel alignment. If the steering wheel shakes mainly at highway speeds, the problem is more likely to be wheel balancing.

Knowing the difference can help you avoid paying for the wrong service and can also prevent unnecessary tyre wear.

What you notice Likely problem Service needed Car pulls left or right Wheel angles are incorrect Wheel alignment Steering wheel is off-centre Alignment is out Wheel alignment Uneven tyre edge wear Incorrect wheel geometry Wheel alignment Steering wheel shakes at 80–110 km/h Uneven wheel weight Wheel balancing Vibration through the seat or floor Rear wheel imbalance Wheel balancing Tyre or wheel was recently removed Balance may have changed Wheel balancing

What Is Wheel Alignment?

Wheel alignment adjusts the angles of the wheels and steering system so that the tyres point in the right direction and sit correctly on the road.

The main alignment angles are toe, camber and caster. These affect how the car tracks, how the steering feels and how evenly the tyres wear.

Signs Your Car Needs Wheel Alignment

The car pulls to the left or right on a reasonably flat road.

The steering wheel stays crooked when driving straight.

The car feels like it is wandering instead of tracking straight.

The steering does not return to centre properly after a turn.

The inner or outer edges of the tyres are wearing faster than the rest.

Potholes, kerbs, speed breakers and worn suspension parts can knock the alignment out of specification.

What Happens During Wheel Alignment?

A workshop places the car on an alignment machine, which measures the wheel angles against the manufacturer's recommended settings. The technician then adjusts the parts that can be adjusted, usually the steering and suspension linkages.

A modern 3D wheel alignment machine can show the technician exactly which angles are outside the recommended range.

What Is Wheel Balancing?

Wheel balancing makes sure the tyre and wheel assembly has an even weight distribution as it spins. Even a small weight difference can become noticeable when the wheel is rotating quickly. This is why an imbalance that you do not feel around town can cause a strong vibration at highway speeds.

Signs Your Car Needs Wheel Balancing

The steering wheel starts shaking around 80–100 km/h.

The vibration gets worse as speed increases.

You feel a buzzing or shaking through the seat or floor.

The tyres show uneven, patchy or scalloped wear.

You recently fitted new tyres or repaired a puncture.

During balancing, the technician puts the wheel on a wheel balancing machine and spins it. The machine finds the heavier section and tells the technician where to add a small counterweight.

Wheel Alignment vs Wheel Balancing Which One Do You Need?

The easiest way to tell them apart is to focus on what you feel while driving.

If the car pulls, think alignment

If the vehicle moves towards one side when you are driving straight, or the steering wheel is not centred, start with a wheel alignment check. Uneven wear on the inner or outer edge of a tyre is another strong sign that the wheel angles may be wrong.

If the car shakes, think balancing

If the car drives straight but the steering wheel starts vibrating at a particular speed, wheel balancing is the more likely solution. For example, a vibration that appears around 80–100 km/h and becomes smoother when you slow down is commonly linked to wheel imbalance.

However, a vibration can also be caused by a bent wheel, damaged tyre, worn suspension part or brake problem, so balancing should not be assumed to be the answer every time.

Why Wheel Alignment Matters for Tyre Life

Incorrect alignment can make the tyres drag slightly across the road instead of rolling evenly. Incorrect toe can cause feathering, where the tread blocks feel smooth in one direction and sharp in the other. Incorrect camber can cause faster wear on either the inner or outer shoulder. This means a small alignment problem can eventually turn into an expensive tyre replacement.

Why Wheel Balancing Matters for a Smooth Drive

An unbalanced wheel creates vibrations that become stronger as the wheel spins faster. Apart from making the drive uncomfortable, constant vibration can put extra stress on parts such as wheel bearings, steering components and suspension parts. It can also cause uneven tyre wear over time. This is why balancing is particularly important after fitting new tyres or repairing a tyre.

When Should You Get Wheel Alignment and Balancing?

There is no single fixed interval that works for every car. Your driving conditions and road quality matter.

Service When to check it Wheel alignment After hitting a major pothole or kerb, suspension work or when the car pulls to one side Wheel balancing After fitting new tyres, tyre repair or when high-speed vibration appears Both When tyres are replaced or when both alignment and vibration symptoms are present

For cars driven regularly on rough Indian roads, it is also sensible to have both checked during periodic tyre servicing.

Other Problems That Can Feel Like Alignment or Balancing Issues

Not every steering problem comes from alignment or balancing. Uneven tyre pressure can make a car pull to one side. A bent alloy wheel can cause vibration even after balancing. A damaged tyre, worn tie-rod end or suspension component can also create similar symptoms.

If the problem remains after alignment or balancing, ask the workshop to inspect the tyres, wheels, suspension and steering components rather than repeatedly performing the same service.

The Simple Difference to Remember

Think of it this way:

Wheel alignment = the direction the wheels point.

Wheel balancing = how evenly the wheels spin.

So, if your car pulls to one side or wears tyres unevenly, check the alignment. If it shakes at higher speeds, check the wheel balance. If you notice both symptoms, the car may need both services, along with a proper inspection to rule out damaged tyres, bent wheels or worn suspension parts.