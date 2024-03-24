Login
2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, WagonR Recalled Over Fuel Pump Defect

Over 15,000 units of the two cars manufactured between July 30 and November 1, 2019 are affected.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 24, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Fuel pump motor defect could cause engine to stall or cause issues with start-up
  • 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the WagonR
  • Affected vehicles manufactured between July 30 and Nov 1, 2019

Maruti Suzuki has issued a recall for over 15,000 units of the Baleno and WagonR hatchbacks over a defect with the fuel pump motor. The recall affects 11,851 units of the Baleno and 4,190 units of the WagonR manufactured between July 30 and November 1, 2019.

 

Also read: Suzuki Escudo, Torqnado Names Trademarked In India
 

Maruti says that the defective fuel pump, in rare cases, could cause the vehicle’s engine to stall or could cause issues with firing up the engine. The carmaker has said that the company’s dealer workshops will contact owners of affected vehicles with the part replacement to be carried out free of cost.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Fronx-Based Toyota Taisor To Debut On April 3

 

Both the Baleno and WagonR have been strong sellers over the year for Maruti Suzuki over the years. The Baleno hatchback, currently in its second generation was first launched in 2015 as the brand’s first hatchback under its then-new Nexa dealership chain. The model was initially offered with a 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines though the line-up was trimmed to petrol-only from 2018. Buyers could briefly also get the Baleno with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine in the RS model though that was only offered for a limited time.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Program Crosses 10,000 Customers Since Launch In 2020

 

2019 was the first year of sales of the current generation WagonR which marked the first time Maruti Suzuki offered its 1.2-litre K Series petrol engine in the tall-boy hatchback. The WagonR is currently offered with both a 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engines with manual and AMT gearbox options and the former with the option of a factory CNG kit as well.

