2020 BMW G 310 R vs KTM 390 Duke vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison

The 2020 BMW G 310 R has been updated with new features and a BS6 engine. More importantly, it now gets a price revision, which makes it an even better proposition. But, let's see how it stacks up against its biggest rivals, the KTM 390 Duke and the ever popular Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has the most powerful engine among the three bikes here expand View Photos
The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 has the most powerful engine among the three bikes here

Highlights

  • The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is the most powerful bike here
  • The KTM 390 Duke offers the maximum features
  • The 2020 BMW G 310 R is Rs. 54,000 cheaper than the BS4 model

BMW Motorrad launched the updated G 310 R in India and has added new features along with few styling updates. More importantly, the motorcycle is now better priced, at ₹ 2.45 lakh, which is a good ₹ 54,000 cheaper than before. But, with the updates and the corrected pricing, does it make for a good buying proposition alongside the KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, which fall in the same price bracket? Let's see how the Beemer stacks up against the other two motorcycles on paper.

Also Read: BMW G 310 GS vs KTM 390 Adventure: Specifications Comparison

Engine Specifications

g0tn7nvg

(The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets the most powerful engine of the three motorcycles here. The 648 cc parallel-twin engine makes 47 bhp and 52 Nm)

The BMW G 310 R makes the least power and torque among the three motorcycles here. The Interceptor 650 makes the maximum power and torque at 47 bhp and 52 Nm. In fact, the torque is nearly twice that of the G 310 R. It is no surprise that the power and torque on the Interceptor 650 come in way quicker compared to the other two bikes, which are high-revving. This means the INT 650 will be the easiest to ride in the city, with lesser gearshifts.

Specifications 2020 BMW G 310 R KTM 390 Duke RE Interceptor 650
Displacement 313 cc 373.2 cc 648 cc, parallel-twin
Max Output 33.52 bhp @ 9,500 rpm 43 bhp @ 9,000 rpm 47 bhp @ 7,150 rpm
Peak Torque 28 Nm @ 7,500 rpm 37 Nm @ 7,000 rpm 52 Nm @ 5,250 rpm
Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT
Price (ex-Delhi) ₹ 2.45 lakh ₹ 2.57 lakh ₹ 2.67 lakh (starting price)
Ground Clearance 165 mm 175 mm 174 mm
Kerb Weight 158.5 kg 149 kg (dry) 202 kg (dry)
Fuel Tank Capacity 11 litres 13.4 litres 13.7 litres
ABS Yes (dual-channel) Yes (dual-channel, super-moto ABS) Yes (dual-channel)
Ride-By-Wire Yes Yes No
Front Brake 300 mm disc 320 mm 320 mm disc
Front Suspension 41 mm USD 43 mm WP Apex USD 41 mm front forks
Rear Brake 240 mm disc 230 mm 240 mm disc
Rear Suspension Monoshock WP Apex Monoshock Twin coil-over shocks

71f90r84

(The KTM 390 Duke now meets the BS6 emission regulations, gets new colours, and a standard quick-shifter)

All three motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox with slipper clutch, which means changing gears frequently should not be a problem. That said, if it is entertaining performance you are looking for, the KTM does well. And if it oodles of torque that interests you more, meaning quicker acceleration, the Interceptor 650 should be the pick. The G 310 R is probably the easiest bike to handle for beginners, in this case. Also, the BMW and the KTM get ride-by-wire technology, while the Royal Enfield gets a cable operated throttle.

Also Read: BS6 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Review

Cycle Parts and Dimensions

gijgijt

(The BMW G 310 R is powered by a BS6-compliant 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which makes 33.5 bhp, 28 Nm)

Both the G 310 R and the 390 Duke get upside down forks and monoshock. The Interceptor gets 41 mm telescopic forks up front and twin coil-over springs at the rear. It also gets the least travel among all bikes here. The BMW gets a 300 disc up front while the other two get a 320 mm disc. At the rear, the BMW gets the biggest disc, a 240 mm unit, while the others get a 230 mm disc. In terms of dimensions, the Interceptor gets the longest wheelbase and maximum length too, which means it offers solid stability at high speeds. The shorter wheelbase of other two means, they are likely to be more manoeuvrable. Plus, the BMW and the KTM are significantly lighter than the Royal Enfield.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

Design

hua9bcqo

(The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 gets a lovely old-school cool design, with minimalist styling)

Looks of course are a personal thing. The BMW and the KTM are modern naked roadsters. The 390 Duke gets a bunch of angles and creases while the G 310 R is a little more rounded. The new LED headlight and new colour scheme does add to the desirability quotient on the BMW. The Interceptor is the proper modern classic, with a round headlight, twin-pod instrument console with analogue read-outs and very minimalist styling and the twin exhaust, that add to the old-school looks.

umbfor84

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R looks good with the new colour scheme and the new headlight)

The Interceptor and the BMW G 310 R get a bunch of colour options at different price points. In terms of riding ergonomics, the BMW and the Royal Enfield are likely to be more comfortable, although the KTM too offers a neutral riding position.

Features

2017 ktm 390 duke review first ride

(The KTM 390 Duke gets a full colour TFT instrument console along with Bluetooth connectivity)

This is where the KTM is head and shoulders above the other two. It gets a five-inch full colour TFT screen, with Bluetooth connectivity, supermoto ABS where you can switch off the ABS at the rear wheel and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The BMW G 310 R and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 miss out on all the above features. The BMW gets a digital LCD console while the Interceptor gets an analogue twin pod cluster. Dual-channel ABS is standard on all three motorcycles.

Pricing

mvp4jcqc

(The 2020 BMW G 310 R is the most affordable motorcycle in this comparison and BMW is offering attractive finance schemes on the bike as well)

0 Comments

The BMW G 310 R is the most affordable model here and is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh. The KTM 390 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.57 lakh while the prices for the Interceptor 650 start at ₹ 2.67 lakh (for Orange Crush, Mark Three Black and Silver Spectre), ₹ 2.75 lakh (for Ravishing Red and Baker Express) and go up to ₹ 2.88 lakh (for Glitter and Dust). All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. So, the Interceptor is the most expensive model here but it also has the most powerful engine and a cool looking retro design. But, with the price revision, the BMW is now in contention too, should you want to pick up a bike within ₹ 2.5 to ₹ 3 lakh.

