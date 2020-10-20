BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the company has received over 1,000 bookings for the updated models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS, since they were launched on October 8, 2020. Both motorcycles were updated with a BS6 compliant engine, new graphics and colour options and some styling changes as well. The biggest USP though was the price revision. The new BMW G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh while the G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh, making the BS6 models ₹ 54,000 and ₹ 64,000 cheaper than the BS4 models respectively.

(Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now more affordable than before)

While BMW has not shared model-wise break-up of the bookings between the G 310 R and the G 310 GS, we have been told that traditionally, the ADV range of BMW does better than the roadster range in terms of bookings and sales. The engine on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same as the one on TVS Apache RR 310. Since the RR 310 uses a BS6 compliant engine which displaces 313 cc and makes 33 bhp at 9,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, the G 310 twins get the same engine in a similar state of tune. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slipper clutch as standard fitment. Plus, the motorcycles now get ride-by-wire technology as standard too.

(The BMW G 310 R, along with the BMW G 310 GS are offered with attractive finance schemes)

Both the bikes now feature a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights for increased visibility in traffic. The clutch lever and handbrake levers are adjustable now and feature four levels of adjustment. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis.

(The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

As far as rivals are concerned, the BMW G 310 R goes up against the KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The BMW G 310 GS goes up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

