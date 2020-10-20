New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS

BMW Motorrad India has received over 1,000 bookings for the updated G 310 Twins. The BS6 variants of the G 310 and the G 310 GS were launched on October 8, 2020.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
BMW Motorrad India receives over 1,000 bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS expand View Photos
BMW Motorrad India receives over 1,000 bookings for G 310 R and G 310 GS

Highlights

  • The BMW G 310 twins get BS6 engines, all-LED lighting and new paint work
  • Both models get a price revision of up to Rs. 64,000
  • Both models were launched on October 8, 2020

BMW Motorrad India has announced that the company has received over 1,000 bookings for the updated models of the G 310 R and G 310 GS, since they were launched on October 8, 2020. Both motorcycles were updated with a BS6 compliant engine, new graphics and colour options and some styling changes as well. The biggest USP though was the price revision. The new BMW G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh while the G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh, making the BS6 models ₹ 54,000 and ₹ 64,000 cheaper than the BS4 models respectively.

Also Read: Updated BMW G 310 Twins Launched In India

s1bbad

(Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are now more affordable than before)

While BMW has not shared model-wise break-up of the bookings between the G 310 R and the G 310 GS, we have been told that traditionally, the ADV range of BMW does better than the roadster range in terms of bookings and sales. The engine on the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is the same as the one on TVS Apache RR 310. Since the RR 310 uses a BS6 compliant engine which displaces 313 cc and makes 33 bhp at 9,500 rpm along with a peak torque output of 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm, the G 310 twins get the same engine in a similar state of tune. There is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slipper clutch as standard fitment. Plus, the motorcycles now get ride-by-wire technology as standard too.

Also Read: BS6 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: All You Need To Know

mvp4jcqc

(The BMW G 310 R, along with the BMW G 310 GS are offered with attractive finance schemes)

Both the bikes now feature a full-LED headlight, LED flashing turn indicators and LED brake lights for increased visibility in traffic. The clutch lever and handbrake levers are adjustable now and feature four levels of adjustment. Interested customers can book the motorcycles either online or at BMW dealerships across India by paying a token amount of ₹ 50,000. BMW says that dealership bookings will be on a first come first serve basis.

Also Read: BMW G 310 R vs Rivals: Spec Comparo | BMW G 310 GS vs Rivals: Spec Comparo

ontl84bs

(The 2020 BMW G 310 GS is now priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

0 Comments

As far as rivals are concerned, the BMW G 310 R goes up against the KTM 390 Duke and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. The BMW G 310 GS goes up against the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Honda H'Ness CB350 Despatches Commence; Deliveries To Begin Soon
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
Tesla Is Pushing New Software Update To Increase The Range The Model Y
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
BMW Motorrad Receives Over 1,000 Bookings For Updated G 310 R, G 310 GS
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Gemopai Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 5,500 On Electric Scooters
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Cadillac Lyriq EV Will Have A Futuristic AR Heads-Up Display 
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
Ather 450 Plus Prices Slashed Ahead Of Deliveries; New BuyBack Program Introduced
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
2021 KTM 890 Adventure Revealed
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Spotted At Dealership Without Camouflage
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
TVS NTorq 125 SuperSquad Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 77,865
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh On BS6 Cars This Festive Season
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
Royal Enfield Wins For The First Time At American Flat Track
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
GM Plans Investments To Expand Electric Vehicle Production
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
Tesla Third-Quarter Registrations In California Drop 13%: Report
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
BMW Says Third-Quarter Cash Flow In Auto Segment Was Above Expectations
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Toyota Bets On Start-Up Tugende's Small Loans To Boost Africa Business
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up With Orix India To Offer Car Subscription Plans In Hyderabad & Pune
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month
Discounts Of Up To Rs. 65,000 On BS6 Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago And Tigor This Month

BMW G 310 R

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 R
Price Starts
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 RR

Sports, 17 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 RR
Price Starts
₹ 18.5 - 22.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,006 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW G 310 GS

Sports, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 GS
Price Starts
₹ 3.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,509 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900R

Sports, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900R
Price Starts
₹ 9.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,646 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS

Off Road, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS
Price Starts
₹ 16.85 - 20.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,565 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 18.25 - 21.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS

Off Road, 18 - 24 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS
Price Starts
₹ 15.85 - 19.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,267 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nineT Scrambler

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R nineT Scrambler
Price Starts
₹ 15.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,432 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 18

Cruiser, 17.8 Kmpl
BMW R 18
Price Starts
₹ 18.9 - 21.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,325 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
Price Starts
₹ 17.25 - 20.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,884 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 850 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 850 GS
Price Starts
₹ 12.95 - 15.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,704 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R nine T

Sports, 22 Kmpl
BMW R nine T
Price Starts
₹ 16.9 - 17.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,729 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F 750 GS

Off Road, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 750 GS
Price Starts
₹ 8.99 - 13.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,645 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 XR

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 XR
Price Starts
₹ 20.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,920 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 B

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 B
Price Starts
₹ 28.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,663 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW F900XR

Off Road, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900XR
Price Starts
₹ 10.5 - 11.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,625 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Sports, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 28.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,322 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 R

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.05 - 15.65 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,629 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 R
Price Starts
₹ 15.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,597 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RS

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RS
Price Starts
₹ 15.55 - 16.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,278 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW S 1000 R

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 R
Price Starts
₹ 16.7 - 18.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,070 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1200 RT

Sports, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RT
Price Starts
₹ 18.35 - 20.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,511 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW R 1250 RT

Sports, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 RT
Price Starts
₹ 22.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,196 11.5% / 3 yrs

BMW K 1600 GTL

Cruiser, 13 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Price Starts
₹ 29.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 96,620 11.5% / 3 yrs
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
20:31
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-20 07:46 AM IST
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
24:34
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-May-20 02:55 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
22:18
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Mar-20 05:28 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
17:56
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Mar-20 06:57 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review
15:44
BMW X5 M Competition Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-20 06:45 PM IST
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
21:44
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Aug-19 08:30 PM IST
BMW 3 Series India Review
10:13
BMW 3 Series India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-19 03:10 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Side View
Bmw R 18 Side View
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
Mercedes-Benz India To Locally Manufacture AMG Models; Will Start With AMG GLC 43 Coupé
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
SSC Tuatara Is The New Fastest Production Car In The World, Hits A Top Speed Of 532.93 Kmph
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Split Seat With Drum Brakes Launched; Priced At Rs. 73,274
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
Hero Splendor+ Black And Accent With Custom Graphics Launched For The Festive Season; Priced At Rs. 64,470
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities