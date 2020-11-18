BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad is all set to reveal two new roadster motorcycles on November 19, 2020. BMW has confirmed that both motorcycles will be street bikes. The teaser image shown here gives us a little glimpse of the motorcycle and it looks like the new S 1000 R. Especially when you look at the sides of the motorcycle and see the semi-fairing. The new-gen BMW S 1000 RR was launched about a year and a half ago and we believe the one of the two roadster models will be the new-gen S 1000 R, based on the RR. The other model is likely to be the updated BMW G 310 R, which has already been launched in India.

The 2020 BMW G 310 R features a new 'Style Sport' colour scheme and gets a new LED headlight along with new graphics and a BS6 compliant engine

While BMW Motorrad has revealed the updated G 310 GS globally, it is yet to unveil the updated G 310 R for global markets. So, our guess is that BMW will unveil two new bikes which are at the opposite end of BMW's roadster spectrum. Nonetheless, the picture will be clearer soon. The new BMW G 310 R gets a new headlight, with an LED daytime running light strip running right across which seems to be inspired by the headlight on the F 900 R.

The red alloy wheels and the new graphics definitely add to the sporty roadster look. The new colour scheme is called 'Style Sport'. In India, the new G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries of the new G 310 R have already begun in India.

