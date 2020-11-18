New Cars and Bikes in India
search

BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles

BMW Motorrad is all set to reveal two new roadsters on November 19, 2020. Both motorcycles will be street bikes and going by the single teaser image, it looks to be a powerful motorcycle with a big engine. There are no confirmed details as of now.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
BMW Motorrad will reveal two new roadster motorcycles on November 19, 2020 expand View Photos
BMW Motorrad will reveal two new roadster motorcycles on November 19, 2020

Highlights

  • BMW Motorrad to reveal two new roadster models on November 19, 2020
  • One of them is likely to be the new-gen BMW S 1000 R
  • The other could be the updated BMW G 310 R, already launched in India

BMW Motorrad is all set to reveal two new roadster motorcycles on November 19, 2020. BMW has confirmed that both motorcycles will be street bikes. The teaser image shown here gives us a little glimpse of the motorcycle and it looks like the new S 1000 R. Especially when you look at the sides of the motorcycle and see the semi-fairing. The new-gen BMW S 1000 RR was launched about a year and a half ago and we believe the one of the two roadster models will be the new-gen S 1000 R, based on the RR. The other model is likely to be the updated BMW G 310 R, which has already been launched in India.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Launched In India

3i4u5nbg

The 2020 BMW G 310 R features a new 'Style Sport' colour scheme and gets a new LED headlight along with new graphics and a BS6 compliant engine

While BMW Motorrad has revealed the updated G 310 GS globally, it is yet to unveil the updated G 310 R for global markets. So, our guess is that BMW will unveil two new bikes which are at the opposite end of BMW's roadster spectrum. Nonetheless, the picture will be clearer soon. The new BMW G 310 R gets a new headlight, with an LED daytime running light strip running right across which seems to be inspired by the headlight on the F 900 R.

Also Read: 2020 BMW G 310 R vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

Newsbeep
0 Comments

The red alloy wheels and the new graphics definitely add to the sporty roadster look. The new colour scheme is called 'Style Sport'. In India, the new G 310 R is priced at ₹ 2.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Deliveries of the new G 310 R have already begun in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles
BMW Motorrad To Reveal Two New Motorcycles
BMW Deal To Lift Stake In China Venture Unaffected By Brilliance Parent's Debt Issues
BMW Deal To Lift Stake In China Venture Unaffected By Brilliance Parent's Debt Issues
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
MINI Reveals The Vision Urbanaut
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Audi S5 Sportback Added To The Company's Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Skoda Vision IN Based Compact SUV Spotted Testing In India
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Lewis Hamilton's Contract May Not Be Renewed Till The End Of 2020 
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
F1: Charles Leclerc Is A Bigger Star Than Max Says Vettel
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Renault To Officially Announce The Name Of Its New Subcompact SUV Tomorrow
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Mahindra To Invest Rs. 100 Crore In Telangana Plant To Build New K2 Series Tractors
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
Pirelli’s Mario Isola Tests COVID Positive 
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Upcoming Hyundai Electric Micro SUV Spotted Testing For The First Time
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos
Another Zero Star Crash Rating For Maruti, Kia Gets 3 Stars For Seltos

BMW S 1000 RR

स्पोर्ट्स, 17 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,006 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW G 310 R

स्पोर्ट्स, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 9,860 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW F900R

स्पोर्ट्स, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 32,646 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW G 310 GS

स्पोर्ट्स, 30 Kmpl
BMW G 310 GS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,509 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1250 GS

ऑफ रोड, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,565 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R nine T

स्पोर्ट्स, 22 Kmpl
BMW R nine T
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,729 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW K 1600 GTL

स्पोर्ट्स, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 93,322 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R nineT Scrambler

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW R nineT Scrambler
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,432 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1200 GS

ऑफ रोड, 18 - 24 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.85 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,267 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

स्पोर्ट्स, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 GS Adventure
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,181 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW F 850 GS

ऑफ रोड, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 850 GS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 42,704 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 18

क्रूजर, 17.8 Kmpl
BMW R 18
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,325 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 GS Adventure
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 17.25 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 56,884 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW S 1000 R

स्पोर्ट्स, 21 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.7 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 55,070 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW F 750 GS

ऑफ रोड, 22 Kmpl
BMW F 750 GS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 29,645 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW S 1000 XR

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW S 1000 XR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.9 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 68,920 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW K 1600 B

स्पोर्ट्स, 15 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 B
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.1 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 92,663 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1200 R

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.05 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 49,629 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1250 R

स्पोर्ट्स, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 R
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 52,597 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW F900XR

ऑफ रोड, 24 Kmpl
BMW F900XR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 10.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 34,625 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW K 1600 GTL

क्रूजर, 13 Kmpl
BMW K 1600 GTL
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 29.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 96,620 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1200 RT

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 18.35 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,511 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1250 RT

स्पोर्ट्स, 21 Kmpl
BMW R 1250 RT
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 22.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 74,196 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW R 1200 RS

स्पोर्ट्स, 20 Kmpl
BMW R 1200 RS
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 15.55 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,278 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
21:50
2020 BMW X6 Exclusive Review, New-Gen Hyundai Creta Driven
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 21-Jun-20 08:14 AM IST
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
20:31
BMW Z4 vs Toyota Supra, Porsche Taycan Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-20 07:46 AM IST
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
24:34
BMW M8 Review, BMW 840i Gran Coupe review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 11-May-20 02:55 PM IST
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
02:38
Hyundai Venue Diesel BS6, TVS Apache RTR 180, BMW X7 New Variant
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Mar-20 08:55 PM IST
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
22:18
Exclusive Review Tiguan Allspace, 2020 BMW X1 Facelift, 2020 Ford Endeavour
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 14-Mar-20 05:28 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
17:56
BMW X5 M Competition Review, 2020 World Car Awards Finalists
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 07-Mar-20 06:57 PM IST
BMW X5 M Competition Review
15:44
BMW X5 M Competition Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Mar-20 06:45 PM IST
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
21:44
BMW 3 Series, Triumph Speed Twin, New Launches
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 24-Aug-19 08:30 PM IST
BMW 3 Series India Review
10:13
BMW 3 Series India Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 21-Aug-19 03:10 PM IST
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
22:55
BMW 7 Series, TVS Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, Upcoming Electric Cars In India
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 20-Jul-19 08:30 PM IST
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Speedometer
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Shockupser
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
2019 Bmw S1000rr Indicator
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Old Vs New
Bmw R 18 Side View
Bmw R 18 Side View
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Display
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Engine
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
2020 Bmw S1000xr Sideview
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson's Next On-Screen Car Is A Porsche Taycan But He Can't Drive It. Here's Why
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Volkswagen Taigun Is Now Listed On VW India's Official Website
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Achieves New Milestone As Sales Cross 5.5 Lakh Units
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Unveiled; India Launch In Early 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities